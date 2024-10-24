‘Mallikarjun Kharge was insulted’: BJP vs Congress over video from Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad nomination filing

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party as leaders of the BJP attacked the former for showing “disrespect” to Dalits after a video clip purportedly showing Mallikarjun Kharge waiting to enter the venue of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s nomination in Wayanad went viral. In the video, Mallikarjun Kharge is seen looking through the door of the room where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was filing her nomination papers for Wayanad.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Union Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Amit Malviya were among the BJP who targeted the Congress for allegedly insulting Mallikarjun Kharge.

“It’s deeply disheartening to witness the disrespect shown towards a veteran Parliamentarian and Dalit leader like Shri Khargeji by the so-called Holy Trinity in Wayanad today. Whether it’s the president of AICC or PCC, does the family take pride in humiliating those they treat as mere rubber stamps?” said Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

Senior BJP Karnataka leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar asked where Congress chief Kharge was at the time of filing of nominations by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Where were you @kharge Saheb ? when first family Priyanka Vadra ji was filing her nomination as Cong candidate for #Wayanad. Kept outside - bcoz hes not family. Self-respect & dignity sacrificed at the altar of arrogance & entitlement of the Sonia family. Just imagine if they treat senior Dalit leader & Party President like this, how they will treat people of Wayanad,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also took a jibe at the Congress while sharing the video clip.

“Mallikarjun Kharge, veteran leader and Congress President, was kept out of Priyanaka Vadra’s nomination. Did the Gandhis keep him out because he is a Dalit?” Amit Malviya asked.

The official X handle of BJP India had also shared the same 30-second video on Wednesday night.

“The way Mallikarjun Kharge ji was kept out of the room during Priyanka Vadra’s nomination today... Similarly, after removing reservation, Rahul Gandhi will deprive the people of Dalit community of respect and opportunities. If the Gandhi family can insult Kharge ji like this, then one can imagine how much hatred they must have for the Dalit community”, the BJP India handle wrote in Hindi.

Congress hits back

The Congress, however, was quick to hit back at the BJP leaders and posted pictures that showed Kharge seated along senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.

“You cheap liar. I wish you knew a thing or two about elections and how many people at any given time are allowed inside besides the candidate. Kharge ji, Sonia ji and Rahul Ji waited for some people to exit before they came in. Now see these pics and shut up,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate replied to Amit Malviya's post.

Commenting on the Assam chief minister's post, Supriya Shrinate wrote, “Here comes the liar in chief CM Himanta shut up and sit down - you must speak and tweet even less — the world is witnessing your buffoonery.”

The Congress spokesperson also countered Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Tough to imagine, this lying troll was once a minister! See the pics and shut up. BTW despite losing the election and not being a Member of Parliament anymore, why does @RajeevRC_X still have a grey badge? Courtesy his former associates who now work with X?” she said.