Mama vs CM? Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s criticism of Sehore demolition sparks buzz of a rift

The public condemnation by Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the demolition of 12 homes of the Barela tribe in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district has sparked speculation of simmering differences between chief minister Mohan Yadav and his illustrious predecessor, known popularly as Mama (uncle).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s criticism of the demolition of 12 tribal homes in Sehore has fuelled speculation of differences with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

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On Sunday, the forest department and district administration carried out the demolition drive in Kosmi village in Budhni assembly constituency – Chouhan’s seat for 20 years when he was the CM.

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“Why is action being taken against those who voted for the BJP? It is because of their votes that we won elections, and it is because of their votes that Mohan ji became the CM,” Chouhan said. A day later, Yadav ordered an inquiry.

The public face-off has alarmed many in the Bharatiya Janata Party, known for its iron internal discipline and prompted leaders to suggest that differences were set off by the current government, which took power in 2023, overturning key decisions of the previous administration.

“It is very unfortunate that the criticism, which was limited to the meeting room, has now become public. But it was started due to the overturning of many decisions of ex-CM Chouhan. Yadav criticised bulldozer action which was considered as the biggest move by Chouhan,” said a senior party leader.

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{{^usCountry}} “Even in the Kosmi village instance, Chouhan called the chief secretary and the state BJP president from the spot, not the CM. This clearly shows the difference,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even in the Kosmi village instance, Chouhan called the chief secretary and the state BJP president from the spot, not the CM. This clearly shows the difference,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The current controversy is a repeat of June 2025, when the state forest department demolished 50 houses in the Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary area in Sehore. Chouhan intervened, met the tribals, and opposed the action.

“I am reiterating and cautioning the forest department and forest development corporation staff – don’t commit this mistake again,” he said. The state government later transferred the divisional forest officer and ordered that no such action will be taken during the monsoon.

In July 2026, there was another controversy when thousands of farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha marched from Narmadapuram to Bhopal and sat on a dharna, demanding procurement of moong dal.

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State agriculture minister Aidal Singh Kansana wrote to the Centre and said the Centre had approved only 25% procurement and asked for it to be increased to 40%.

Chouhan responded with a letter to Yadav on July 29. “Madhya Pradesh has already got 4,54,580 MT approved, which is 87% of the total 5,23,243 MT approved for all states in the country. MP is the largest beneficiary. Till July 29, the state procured only 60,000 MT, just 2% of target. Problem is not approval, but pace of procurement,” he said.

After that letter, the state government on the same day raised the procurement cap from 25% to 60% per farmer to end the protests.

On October 4, Yadav appeared to raise question on the Ladli Behna scheme – widely seen as Chouhan’s legacy – and said, “”You don’t know, Ladli Behna has turned out to be very expensive. How would I know that becoming chief minister would hit me so hard? But we said there will be no trouble for our sisters.

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On Saturday, Chouhan responded.

“Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna is an important scheme. Every government will now have to continue such schemes because women have recognized their own strength. The CM has continued this scheme, and every government will have to keep it going. Everyone knows that if women get angry, it will lead to trouble,” he said.

Former vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Deepak Tiwari, called the developments an “open war”.

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai dismissed the speculation of differences. “One is a legal aspect, the other from the humanitarian side. It will be resolved keeping both perspectives in mind. There is no tussle of any kind,” he said.