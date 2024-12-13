Mamata Banerjee lauds state police for securing conviction in 2 rape, murder cases

West Bengal chief minister on Friday lauded the state police after a local court sentenced to death one person and awarded life imprisonment to another in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Farakka in October. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)

The sentence comes on the 61st day of the crime, and the investigation was completed and chargesheet submitted by the police in 21 days, according to PTI.

“Barely a week ago, West Police and our justice system secured capital punishment within just 62 days for the perpetrator of a brutal rape-murder of a minor in Joynagar,” Banerjee wrote on X.

“Today, death penalty has been awarded to one of two accused in the heinous rape-murder of yet another minor in Farakka on 13.10.24, with his co-accused getting a life term.”

Mamata Banerjee also said that every rapist deserves capital punishment and that society needs to united in such cases.

"I have said this before, and I will say it again: Every rapist deserves nothing less than the harshest punishment — capital punishment. As a society, we must unite to eradicate this heinous social malice. I believe that swift, time-bound trials and punishments will serve as a powerful deterrent, sending a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated," she wrote in the post on X.

Her praise for the West Bengal Police also comes on day when a local Sealdah court granted bail to former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal and RG Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in the rape and murder case of an on-duty doctor at the medical facility.

The bail was granted as the CBI failed to submit the chargesheet against them within the 90-day period.

The federal agency is probing the rape and murder of a trainee female doctor at RG Kar Hospital on August 9 and had arrested Ghosh and Mondal. They were accused of “tampering with evidence” and “facilitating the hasty cremation of the woman doctor,” while her family had specifically demanded a second autopsy.

RG Kar rape and murder case



The rape and murder of the on-duty doctor shocked the state, leading to several protests against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Junior doctors led a strike in West Bengal that lasted over three weeks, severely affecting healthcare services across the state. Intervention by the Supreme Court, which appealed for a swift resolution, as well as, multiple meetings with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, ultimately led to a breakthrough.

The CBI was subsequently handed over to the CBI on demands of the family and protestors.