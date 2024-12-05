‘Torture, murder of our daughter forgotten’: Kolkata victim's parents slam BJP

The parents of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August, have expressed unhappiness over the role of opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in demanding justice for their daughter. A file photo of junior doctors and others taking out a protest march demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata.(ANI file)

“It seems that the torture and murder of our daughter have been forgotten by the principal opposition party of West Bengal. But we cannot forget our daughter. We will protest on the road. Common people are with us. Junior doctors are with us," the father of the deceased doctor told PTI.



“We will participate in a rally to (health department headquarters) Swastha Bhavan called by Junior Doctors Front tomorrow,” he added.



‘We will not sit indoors’: Mother of doctor

The mother of the doctor said that the reinstatment of some junior doctors, who are accused of “patronising threat culture” in the state-run medical colleges, in the West Bengal Medical Council,"raised doubt about the intent to bring to book all those responsible for the incident."

"But we will not sit indoors. Even if someone is under the impression that the movement for Abhaya (the symbolic name given to the deceased R G Kar medic) will fizzle out, we will not let that happen. Our friends will not let that happen," she was quoted by PTI as saying.

The parents visited BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the assembly on November 26.

"We must keep political interests aside and seek the truth behind the incident. We demand exemplary punishment for those behind the crime," Adhikari had said.



The body of the on-duty doctor was found in the seminar room of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The incident led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors, demanding justice for the victim. The Calcutta high court later ordered a CBI investigation into the rape-murder case.



The court has already framed charges against prime accused Sanjay Roy and the trial is underway.



