CBI used 11 pieces of evidence against RG Kar rape-murder accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gathered at least 11 pieces of evidence which helped in charging Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer attached with the Kolkata Police, in the RG Kar rape and murder case. A rally was held in support of the doctors who are on hunger strike in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

The evidence includes CCTV footages, DNA samples, blood stains and hair. HT has accessed some pages of the charge sheet.

“The presence of his DNA on the reference DNA/questioned DNA detected from the dead body of the ‘V’ (victim) during autopsy. The presence of blood stains of ‘V’ on his jeans pant and footwears, which were recovered by the local police on August 12 in pursuance of his disclosure statement. The short hair found from the scene of crime has matched with accused Sanjay Roy,” states the charge sheet.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10. The Calcutta high court handed over the probe to the CBI on August 13.

The federal agency also stated in the charge sheet that CCTV footages and the location of Roy’s mobile phone proved that he was on the third floor of the emergency building, where the scene of the crime was located, on the intervening night of August 8 and August 9.

“As per the Medico Legal Case of Roy, there is nothing to suggest that he was incapable of performing sexual intercourse at the time of his examination,” stated the document submitted by the agency before the Sealdah court in Kolkata.

The victim’s cause of death was due to asphyxia as a combined effect of throttling and smothering. The fresh injuries in the victim’s hymen clearly indicated that she had suffered forceful penetrative sexual assault. At least five injuries found on Roy’s body were blunt force injuries suggesting that the victim had put up a struggle.

As per the charge sheet, the crime took place in a span of less than half an hour. It states that Roy reached the crime spot at 4:03am.

“He entered the seminar room where the victim was sleeping alone. Roy committed the crime or rape and murder and left the third floor at 4:32am,” the document states.

Roy has been charged under sections 64 (punishment for rape), 66 (punishment for causing death of woman during an offence in section 64) and section 103 (1) - murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or BNS.

Roy, however, has refuted the charges against him saying he was innocent and knew nothing about the case.

Allegations had earlier surfaced that the autopsy report of the victim’s body could be botched up as it was done hurriedly in the RG Kar Hospital morgue and the post mortem videography had low light. The CBI’s charge sheet, however, has indicated that no such evidences were found.

The charge sheet also said that during the CBI probe, a medical board of experts was set up by the head of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology department of AIIMS Kalyani to examine the videography of the inquest proceedings and post-mortem examination with that of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s autopsy report to opine whether it was consistent with the videography.

“The findings observed that the inquest proceedings and post mortem examination videography are consistent with the post mortem report,” the charge sheet stated.