RG Kar: What helped CBI to charge Sanjay Roy with rape-murder of trainee doctor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing into the Kolkata RG Kar hospital case, has gathered at least 11 pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage, DNA samples, blood stains and hairs, which helped the federal agency to charge Sanjay Roy with the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in the early hours of August 9. Sanjoy Roy being taken to Sealdah court in Kolkata. (File)

The CBI on Monday filed the first charge sheet against Roy, a civic volunteer attached with the Kolkata Police. HT has seen some pages of the charge sheet.

“The presence of his DNA on the reference DNA/ questioned DNA detected from the dead body of the ‘V’ (victim) during autopsy. The presence of blood stains of ‘V’ on his jeans pant and footwears, which were recovered by the local police on August 12 in pursuance of his disclosure statement. The short hair found from the scene of crime has matched with accused Sanjay Roy,” says the chargesheet.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10. The Calcutta high court on August 13 handed over the probe to the CBI.

The federal agency also stated in the chargesheet that CCTV footage and the location of Roy’s mobile phone proved that he was on the third floor of the emergency building, where the scene-of-crime was located, on the intervening night of August 8 and 9.

“As per the Medico Legal Case of Roy, there is nothing to suggest that he was incapable of performing sexual intercourse at the time of his examination,” stated the document submitted by the agency before the Sealdah court in Kolkata.

The cause of death was due to asphyxia as a combined effect of throttling and smothering. The fresh injuries in the victim’s hymen clearly indicated that she had suffered forceful penetrative sexual assault. At least five injuries were found on Roy’s body and were found to be blunt force injuries suggesting that the victim had put up a struggle.

As per the chargesheet, the crime took place in a span of less than half an hour. It states that Roy reached the third floor of the emergency building, where the crime spot was located, at 4.03am.

“He entered the seminar room where the victim was sleeping alone. Roy committed the crime or rape and murder and left the third floor at 4:32 am,” the document states.

Roy has been charged under sections 64 (punishment for rape), 66 (punishment for causing death of woman during an offence in section 64) and section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or BNS.

Roy, however, has refuted the charges against him saying he was innocent and knew nothing about the case.

Allegations had earlier surfaced that the autopsy report of the victim’s body could be botched up as it was done hurriedly at the RG Kar Hospital morgue and the postmortem videography had low light. The CBI chargesheet, however, has indicated that no such evidence was found. It said that during investigation, a medical board of experts was set up to examine the videography of inquest proceedings and post-mortem examination and to opine whether the autopsy report was consistent with the videography.

“The findings observed that the inquest proceedings and postmortem examination videography are consistent with the postmortem report,” the chargesheet said.