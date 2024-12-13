'System failing us': Parents of murdered RG Kar doctor after ex-principal, 1 other get bail

The parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday said that they were heartbroken after the former principal of the medical facility, Sandip Ghosh, and another person got bail in the case. Junior doctors, medics and social activists during a candle light rally protesting against the alleged slow investigation process of CBI in the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on December 9, 2024. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Further expressing disappointment with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the parents said that it seemed like the "system" was failing them.

Earlier today, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of the Tala police station Abhijit Mondal were granted bail by a court in Kolkata's Sealdah.

The bail was granted as the CBI failed to submit the chargesheet against them within the 90-day period.

The federal agency is probing the rape and murder of a trainee female doctor at RG Kar Hospital on August 9 and had arrested Ghosh and Mondal. They were accused of “tampering with evidence” and “facilitating the hasty cremation of the woman doctor,” while her family had specifically demanded a second autopsy.

The arrested police officer was also accused of delaying the filing of the FIR in the rape and murder case.

“We thought the CBI would speed up the investigation and bring those responsible to justice,” the mother of the doctor was quoted as saying by PTI. "But now, with the accused being granted bail, it feels like the system is failing us."

"Every day, we wonder if this will be another case in which the powerful escape without punishment," she added.

The victim's father said that the family is heartbroken and that they had trusted the CBI to deliver justice.

"We are heartbroken. We trusted the CBI to deliver justice, but now we are left wondering if we will ever see justice for our daughter," he said, according to PTI.

The rape and murder of the on-duty doctor shocked the state, leading to several protests across West Bengal. The CBI took over the case after the high court intervened following allegations of mishandling by the police.