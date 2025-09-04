BJP has dictatorial, colonial mindset, wants to turn Bengal into its colony: Mamata in state assembly

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to impose a "dictatorial rule" over Bengal and said that the party was trying to "turn the state into its colony" CM Mamata Banerjee also condemned the conduct of the BJP MLAs during the assembly session. (PTI)

“The BJP has a colonial mindset. They want to turn Bengal into their colony and run it by remote control from Delhi,” Banerjee said during a heated discussion in the assembly, drawing loud applause from ruling TMC MLAs.

Mamata's speech came after the West Bengal assembly on Thursday plunged into chaos as ruling TMC and opposition BJP MLAs resorted to sloganeering, disrupting proceedings during a discussion on a government resolution on alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants.

Earlier today, BJP legislators raised slogans, questioning the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on September 2, prompting a fierce response from the treasury benches.