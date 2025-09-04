High drama in West Bengal assembly: BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh marshalled out of House

High drama unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday as Shankar Ghosh, the chief whip of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was marshalled out of the House after refusing to leave after his suspension. BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh was suspended after BJP MLAs began raising slogans as CM Mamata Banerjee was about to speak on the resolution. (BJP)

Ghosh was suspended from the assembly for the rest of the day for creating a ruckus during a discussion on a government resolution over "atrocities" against Bengali migrants, Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

The suspension came after BJP MLAs began raising slogans as chief minister Mamata Banerjee was about to speak on the resolution.

Why was BJP's Shankar Ghosh suspended?

The sloganeering began as BJP legislators sought to know why Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was suspended on September 2. They were joined by Ghosh in their protest, which led to his suspension.

When Ghosh refused to leave, assembly marshals were called in, and he was dragged out of the House.

As chaos prevailed, both the treasury and opposition benches started raising slogans, leading to multiple adjournments.

Both sides engaged in heated verbal duels, marshals stood guard between the two groups to prevent any scuffle.

Later, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who was shouting slogans, was also suspended, with the Speaker ordering women marshals to take her out.

The BJP legislators also alleged that water bottles were thrown at them from the treasury benches during the commotion.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the BJP MLAs for the "unparliamentary conduct", asserting that they were attempting to derail a serious discussion concerning the rights and safety of Bengali migrants.