Mamata govt has given free access to infiltrators: Amit Shah
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has given free access to infiltrators, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.
Addressing a rally online at Howrah in south Bengal, Shah said: “I want to ask this rally whether the Mamata Banerjee-government would be able to stop this infiltration. Only the Narendra Modi government can stop this.”
Shah was scheduled to visit West Bengal on a two-day visit, but had to cancel the trip after a blast outside the Israeli mission in New Delhi on Friday.
“The Trinamool Congress has taken Bengal further down from where the Left had left the state ten years ago. Didi had raised slogans of change. One of the slogans was “Ma, Mati, Manush” (mother, soil and people). But later it vanished and was replaced by dictatorship, nepotism and extortion,” he added.
He said the Bharatiya Janata Party will bring about the promised change.
Shah assured that he would soon come to Bengal. “The way people are joining the BJP from TMC by the time elections come Mamata Banerjee will be left alone,” he added.
Buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the party won 18 of the 42 seats, the BJP has set a target of winning more than 200 seats in the 294-seat legislative assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moradabad accident: ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims, says PM Modi
- The accident occurred on Saturday when a private bus collided with a truck on the highway due to poor visibility in dense fog which has shrouded north India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoist killed in Odisha encounter, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after joining BJP, former TMC minister lashes out at Mamata govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata govt has given free access to infiltrators: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why is India called the world’s pharmacy? Here are 160 million reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uncertainty over Bombay HC judge behind controversial POCSO rulings
- Justice Ganediwala’s fate hangs in the balance since her tenure as an additional judge ends on February 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India is more than just a political or territorial entity, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF to focus on ₹1.3 lakh crore deal for 114 fighter jets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan panel wants forest area supplying stones for Ram Temple de-notified
- A top Rajasthan government official said the mining, forest and revenue departments have studied Banshi Pahadpur area and found that there were no forest cover or animals in the area for the last three decades.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K's Gulmarg attracts tourists with new Igloo Cafe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers 'ill-treatment' by PM Modi, Shah, may trigger unrest: Sanjay Raut
- Raut said that the events of January 26 could have been avoided by the Centre and alleged that the ‘infiltration’ at Red Fort was engineered to cause a split among the protesting farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India monsoon season likely to be ‘normal’ in 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Rajya Sabha, first part of budget session will adjourn on Feb 13
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 relatives held for torturing 7-year-old girl: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox