Mamata govt has given free access to infiltrators: Amit Shah

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has given free access to infiltrators, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing a rally online at Howrah in south Bengal, Shah said: “I want to ask this rally whether the Mamata Banerjee-government would be able to stop this infiltration. Only the Narendra Modi government can stop this.”

Shah was scheduled to visit West Bengal on a two-day visit, but had to cancel the trip after a blast outside the Israeli mission in New Delhi on Friday.

“The Trinamool Congress has taken Bengal further down from where the Left had left the state ten years ago. Didi had raised slogans of change. One of the slogans was “Ma, Mati, Manush” (mother, soil and people). But later it vanished and was replaced by dictatorship, nepotism and extortion,” he added.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party will bring about the promised change.

Shah assured that he would soon come to Bengal. “The way people are joining the BJP from TMC by the time elections come Mamata Banerjee will be left alone,” he added.

Buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the party won 18 of the 42 seats, the BJP has set a target of winning more than 200 seats in the 294-seat legislative assembly.