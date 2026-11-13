Man arrested for stabbing nephew for refusing to bring liquor from market in Gurugram

Gurugram police arrested a 35-year-old man for stabbing his nephew with a pair of scissors, leaving him injured after an argument over bringing liquor from the market in Sector-28.

On complaint of the suspect’s brother, an FIR was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station in Sector-29 (Gurugram Police/ANI/ Representative)

The suspect, identified as Raju, is a resident of Chakarpur in Sector-28 and lived with his elder brother and nephew in a rented accommodation. According to the police, he allegedly stabbed his nephew on the head and face around 1.30am on Wednesday after an argument over ordering liquor.

What allegedly happened

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As per police, Raju was addicted to alcohol and was drinking liquor on Tuesday night when he had asked his nephew to fetch him more liquor from the market.

Gurugram police's public relations officer (PRO) Sandeep Turan said the victim refused to comply with Raju, resulting in a heated argument.

“It was during the argument that Raju picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed his nephew in the head and face,” he said.

He said that the victim rushed downstairs in a blood-soaked condition and sought help from Raju’s brother.

“The accused fled from the spot after threatening to kill the victim,” the PRO said.

FIR filed

The suspect's brother immediately alerted the police control room, following which emergency response vehicles reached the spot. On complaint of the suspect’s brother, an FIR was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station in Sector-29 on Wednesday, after which the suspect was traced and arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused was produced before a court on Thursday, and he was remanded to judicial custody. Police said that the victim was under treatment at a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was produced before a court on Thursday, and he was remanded to judicial custody. Police said that the victim was under treatment at a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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