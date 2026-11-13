Man arrested for stabbing nephew for refusing to bring liquor from market in Gurugram

Gurugram police arrested a 35-year-old man for stabbing his nephew with a pair of scissors, leaving him injured after an argument over bringing liquor from the market in Sector-28.
The suspect, identified as Raju, is a resident of Chakarpur in Sector-28 and lived with his elder brother and nephew in a rented accommodation. According to the police, he allegedly stabbed his nephew on the head and face around 1.30am on Wednesday after an argument over ordering liquor.
What allegedly happened
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As per police, Raju was addicted to alcohol and was drinking liquor on Tuesday night when he had asked his nephew to fetch him more liquor from the market.
Gurugram police's public relations officer (PRO) Sandeep Turan said the victim refused to comply with Raju, resulting in a heated argument.
“It was during the argument that Raju picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed his nephew in the head and face,” he said.
He said that the victim rushed downstairs in a blood-soaked condition and sought help from Raju’s brother.
“The accused fled from the spot after threatening to kill the victim,” the PRO said.
FIR filed
The suspect's brother immediately alerted the police control room, following which emergency response vehicles reached the spot. On complaint of the suspect’s brother, an FIR was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station in Sector-29 on Wednesday, after which the suspect was traced and arrested.
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The accused was produced before a court on Thursday, and he was remanded to judicial custody. Police said that the victim was under treatment at a hospital.
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The accused was produced before a court on Thursday, and he was remanded to judicial custody. Police said that the victim was under treatment at a hospital.
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Man arrested for stabbing nephew for refusing to bring liquor from market in Gurugram
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