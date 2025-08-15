Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man attacked with 'kirpan' over parking dispute in Delhi's Jantar Mantar; 2 held

PTI |
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 07:44 pm IST

Two of the accused, Shahdara resident Gaurav Sharma and Hardeep Singh from Punjab, were arrested on the day of the incident on August 6.

Three people allegedly attacked a man with a 'kirpan' in a fit of rage following an argument over parking in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, police said on Friday.

The three men allegedly assaulted Rakesh (40), leaving him seriously injured.(Image for represenation/Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times))
The three men allegedly assaulted Rakesh (40), leaving him seriously injured.(Image for represenation/Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times))

Two of the accused, Shahdara resident Gaurav Sharma and Hardeep Singh from Punjab, were arrested on the day of the incident on August 6, while the third accused is absconding, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the three men allegedly assaulted Rakesh (40), leaving him seriously injured, they said. The trio fled the scene soon after the attack.

Passersby alerted authorities, and the injured man was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The victim's condition is stated to be stable, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at Parliament Street Police Station on the basis of the victim's complaint, the officer said.

Police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the third accused. "We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events and track the movements of the accused after the incident," an officer said.

The official further added that preliminary inquiry suggests the quarrel erupted when the three men allegedly asked the driver to move his car from the road, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man attacked with 'kirpan' over parking dispute in Delhi's Jantar Mantar; 2 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On