UP shocker: Man attacks wife with axe, dies by suicide moments later; woman survives

A domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj took a tragic turn after a 50-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe before ending his life by hanging himself from a tree. The incident occurred around 10 am in Rur village under the Khadini police outpost of Saurikh police station, police said. (HT Photo by Subhash Sharma)

The incident occurred around 10 am in Rur village under the Khadini police outpost of Saurikh police station, police said PTI reported.

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The deceased has been identified as Govind Dubey, 50, who attacked his wife, Aarti, 46, in a fit of rage during an argument over a domestic issue. Arti suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Community Health Centre, by her neighbours. She was later referred to the Government Medical College at Tirwa owing to the severity of her injuries. She is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, the police said.

Govind left the house after attacking his wife and reportedly hanged himself from a tree about 300 metres away. His body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem, police said.

Circle Officer Suresh Kumar said a forensic team was called to inspect the scene.

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Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with his wife over domestic issues, the officer said.

The couple is survived by a 19-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter.

Last week, a 27-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife following an argument and later killed himself by shooting himself in the head in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, PTI reported.

The incident took place late Thursday night at Suryanagar Colony on Govardhan Road, where the couple had a dispute, police said.

Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Singh said the deceased woman was identified as Pokhan , a native of Kandhari village in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, while her husband was identified as Mithun , a resident of Chhibrabari area in Jhansi.

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Police said Pokhan had been staying with her friend Ragini in Mathura for the past few days and was working at a beauty parlour. She had earlier worked at a spa centre in Gonda.

According to police, Pokhan and Mithun had a love marriage five years ago but started living separately after differences arose between them. Mithun, who worked in Jhansi, reached Mathura on Thursday while searching for his wife.