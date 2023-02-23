Man blames PM Modi after reaching wrong terminal in viral video; Airline says...

A video of a social media user who mentioned PM Modi, Vishwaguru, G-20 in the same breath as he complained against airline Akasa Air, Mumbai Airport standing from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport went viral -- for several reasons. The man, Ujjawal Trivedi, in his video, said he was travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru and his 'ticket' mentioned that his plane will be from the international airport. When he arrived there n Wednesday morning, he was told that it will be from the domestic terminal. In his video, he recounted how hassling it was for him in the morning -- only because the terminal name was not mentioned on the 'ticket' that he showed to the camera. In a video now going viral, the man said PM Modi takes credit for small things but people face a lot of difficulties.

Twitter users were quick to scan the flight number and the details to find out that the boarding pass and the ticket mentioned that his flight was from T1 terminal. Aksa Air tweeted, "Hi Ujjawal, while we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you, we would like to let you know that correct terminal information is available on our official eTicket and boarding pass."

The screenshot that he showed in the video said his flight was from the international airport. No terminal number could be seen in that screenshot.

People made fun of him as he even referred to PM Modi and G-20 in his complaint video. "Who will address these issues? Our PM comes to take credit of small things. But he must know how common people are being harassed. I went to Akasa Air helpdesk and they also couldn't explain why no terminal was written there. How will a person go to domestic if the ticket says international? Just imagine a person rushing to catch a flight in the morning and reaches the wrong terminal. The G-20 is also there. Mumbai is an international city as well," the man said.

Amid humorous comments on his rant video, many social media users suggested that he could have just googled his flight number to find out the terminal. As this went on, the man issued another video and said Akasa Air and GoIbibo both accepted their mistakes. "Many people trolled me and asked why I took PM Modi's name. But I want to clarify that there is a way of presenting things. When I am sharing something about the country, I want the people in the power to know. This becomes oour responsibility," Ujjawal Trivedi said.

