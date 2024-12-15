Man chops off four fingers to avoid working at family's diamond firm in Gujarat's Surat

In an attempt to make himself unfit for his job at his family's diamond firm, a 32-year-old man in Gujarat's Surat chopped off four fingers of his left hand with a sharp knife. The man, Mayur Tarapara, used a sharp knife to chop off his own four fingers. (Representative/Shutterstock)

The man, Mayur Tarapara, had told police that he found his fingers to be missing after falling unconscious on the side of a road. However, investigation into the matter revealed that the cut marks were self-inflicted harm.

Surat Crime Branch said that the man went down this road because he couldn't muster up the courage to tell his relative that he no longer wanted to work at his firm Anabh Gems, which is located in the Varachha Mini Bazaar.

Tarapara, who was working as a computer operator in Anabh Gems' accounts department, would have been unable to carry on if he lost his fingers, the police's statement noted.

What the man had earlier told the police is that on December 8, he was on his way to a friend's house on a motorcycle when he began feeling dizzy and passed out by the ring road near Amroli's Vedanta Circle. Ten minutes later when he came to back to his conscious, four of left hand's fingers had been chopped off, Tarapara told cops.

At the time, police suspected that his fingers may have been cut for black magic purposes.

On the basis of the collected information, a case was registered at the Amroli police station and the probe was later transferred to the city Crime Branch.

The crime branch officials examined the CCTV footage thoroughly and used technical surveillance as well as human intel, discovering that Tarapara was involved in his own harm.

"Tarapara confessed that he bought a sharp knife from a shop near Char Rasta in Singanpore. Four days later, on Sunday night, he went to Amroli Ring Road and parked his motorcycle there. At around 10 pm, he cut off four fingers with a knife and tied a rope near the elbow to prevent blood flow. He then put the knife and fingers in a bag and threw it away," the police official said.

Tarapara was taken to a hospital by his friends, the official said, adding that three of the four fingers have been found from a bag, while the knife was found in another bag.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials said.

(with PTI inputs)