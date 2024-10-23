Ludhiana: Man attacked by kin over political rivalry, loses three fingers

A man lost three fingers after allegedly being attacked by his elder brother, sister-in-law and nephew in Dalla village, officials said. The Hathur police have registered a case against Baldev Singh, his wife Baljeet Kaur and their son Gora Singh. (HT File)

They added that the attack was a result of a political rivalry and the victim, Satpal Singh, lost three fingers on his right hand. The Hathur police registered a case Baldev Singh, his wife Baljeet Kaur and their son Gora Singh, all residents of village Dalla.

According to Satpal, the conflict stemmed from recent panchayat elections, where his wife, Charanjeet Kaur, supported a woman candidate running for member panchayat. Baldev Singh and his family backed a rival candidate, he said.

The complainant said tensions escalated when Charanjeet Kaur accompanied her preferred candidate to the polling booth, leading to a verbal spat from Baldev and his family.

Satpal said he had gone to the polling booth to pick up his wife when the accused began hurling abuses at them. He chose to ignore the abuse and returned home. However, the accused followed and again confronted them.

“As I stepped out of the house to stop them, the trio assaulted me with sharp-edged weapons. Gora swung the sword at my head and in an attempt to defend myself, I raised my hand. Gora continued attacking me and three of my fingers were chopped off,” alleged Satpal.

Satpal’s family and locals rushed him to the hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manohar Lal said the police have filed a case and the accused are on the run.