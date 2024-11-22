Man declared dead at hospital found to be alive at his cremation, admitted to ICU

BHARATPUR: A man declared dead by doctors at the government hospital in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu was rushed back to the hospital on Thursday after he regained consciousness moments before he was to be cremated, people familiar with the matter said. The doctors were attached with chief medical and health offices of three districts, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Jalore, over 500km from Jhunjhunu

Late on Thursday, the state government suspended three doctors including the district’s principal medical officer Dr Sandeep Pachar.

The incident took place on Thursday when 50-year-old Rohitash Kumar, a man with speech and hearing impairment, who lived at a shelter home for the disabled was rushed to the district hospital after he fell unconsious.

Doctors at the hospital examined him and declared him dead. His body was later handed over to the shelter home which was preparing for his cremation when someone noticed that he was still breathing.

He was immediately rushed back to the hospital, where he was admitted tp the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Jhunjhunu district collector Ramavtar Meena said he was informed about the incident by the superintendent of police (SP). “This is a serious case of negligence, and we will take strict action against the doctors involved,” Meena said, adding that a report was sent to the state’s medical and health department in Jaipur.

Meena said a committee was quickly constituted comprising the tehsildar, principal medical officer, and the deputy director of the social welfare department to conduct a complete investigation into the incident.

Meena said the medical department was also setting up its committee to probe the incident.

In an order issued by the health department’s joint director Nisha Meena, Dr Pachar, Dr. Yogesh Jakhar, and Dr Navneet Meel were suspended. During their suspension, Sandeep Pachar’s headquarters will be chief medical and health office in Jaisalmer, over 500km from Jhunjhunu. Dr Jakhar’s headquarters will be CMHO Barmer and Dr Navneet Meel’s headquarters will be CMHO Jalore.