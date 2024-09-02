Man flashes women during Kolkata rape-murder case protest

A man allegedly flashed his private parts to a woman during a protest against the Kolkata rape-murder case. Though he was caught by other protestors, the police allowed him to leave, causing outrage. People protesting the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The woman was sexually harassed during a protest in Kolkata, near the Esplanade crossing, one of the busiest intersections in the city. After the incident occured, other protestors caught the man red-handed and contacted police personnel stationed nearby, reported India Today.

Sources revealed to the channel that the man was identified by the police as a local and as someone who was mentally ill. The police then allowed him to leave, enraging protestors.

The protestors began to agitate against the police and demanded immediate action against the officers involved and the accused man.

Driven by anger and frustration, protestors also gathered outside the deputy commissioner of police's (central) office, calling for justice and accountability.

The woman filed a complaint and a case has been registered under section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have launched an investigation and have begun reviewing CCTV footage to identify and locate the accused.

The woman and other protestors have asked for the police to take prompt and appropriate action to ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens participating in peaceful protests.

The incident occured at a protest organised by a group called “Amra Tilottoma” against the horrific rape-murder case at the RG Kar hospital. On August 9, a trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered during her shift, leading to protests being carried out nationwide as the case is yet to be solved.