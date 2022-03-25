Man found stabbed to death, 2+ weeks after going missing

A woman has claimed police inaction in the alleged murder of her son who went missing on February 22, and was found dead weeks later, on March 11.

Neelam Devi, a resident of Bijwasan in south west Delhi, has claimed that his son, Guddu Kumar, who worked for a movers and packers company as a driver, allegedly went missing while returning home on the night of February 22. She said she approached the Dwarka police station on February 23 and filed a missing person’s report.

She alleged that she suspected the role of his son’s colleagues Son and Pawan (both known by their first names) in her son’s disappearance.

“I told them that I suspected Sonu’s role. They brought him for questioning and then let him go in a few hours. After that I followed. I went to the police station every two days but the officials did not cooperate,” she alleged.

She also claimed that on March 11, her neighbours told her about a body found lying near a drain on the road towards Bhartal village, near Dwarka. When she went to the spot, she found that it was her son’s body. She also claimed that the body had multiple stab wounds.

Devi said the police registered an FIR in the matter only on March 17.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh could not be reached for a comment despite repeated calls.

However, a senior police officer, who asked not to be named, rejected Devi’s allegations and said that a case has already been filed after due procedure and the suspect, Sonu, has been arrested. He added that Sonu has been sent to judicial custody but refused to divulge details of the case.

