A 24-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by his wife’s relatives and others over their interfaith marriage in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat, police said on Monday, adding six people have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the suspected hate crime. Man killed by wife’s kin over interfaith marriage

A senior police officer said that a case for the offence of mob lynching was registered at the Bhanvad police station under section 103 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint from the victim’s mother.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Shedhakhai village and the deceased was identified as Yagnik Dudhrejiya, a local resident, police said. Dudhrejiya was allegedly assaulted with sticks and axes by the accused, following which he was rushed to a government hospital in Jamnagar, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening, they added.

“The victim, who belonged to the Sadhu caste, had married a Muslim woman. The accused, all Muslims, were involved in the murder due to the interfaith marriage,” superintendent of police (SP) Nitesh Pandey told HT over the phone.

The police arrested six men and detained a juvenile in connection with the murder, the SP said. “Further investigations are on.”

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother Nirmala Dudhrejiya, the accused conspired to commit the crime. The accused, all related to the wife of the deceased, were identified as Adam Musa Detha (42), Hothi alias Dado Kasam Detha (27), Juma Musa Detha (40), Osman Musa Detha (35), Sajid Isha Detha (26), and Salim Hussain Detha (32). The identity of the juvenile has not been disclosed as per the law.

Besides BNS section 103(2) pertaining to murder committed by five or more individuals acting in concert on grounds of race, caste, or community etc, the accused have also been booked under sections 189(2) and 191 for unlawful assembly and rioting, respectively.

“While the situation in the area is peaceful, we have maintained strict police patrolling,” the SP said.