Man kills wife doubting ‘many affairs’, body found in drum 2 months later near Chennai

A man allegedly murdered his wife, whose body was later found stuffed in a drum near a burial ground in Tiruvallur district near Tamil Nadu's Chennai, police said on Wednesday, October 22. The man confessed to strangling his wife to death on August 14 (File representative image)

The accused has been identified as 33-year old Silambarasan, who reportedly confessed to the crime.

Police said the body of Silambarasan's wife was was found stuffed in a drum and buried near a burial ground in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, according to PTI news agency.

"He [Silambarasan] confessed to strangling her to death on August 14 and disposing of her body about three km from their house," the news agency quoted Vivekananda Shukla, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district.

Based on the information, the police recovered the body, he said.

Suspected wife of having many affairs The SP said Silambarasan suspected his wife, 26-year-old Priya, of having “many affairs”, adding that investigations revealed the couple used to fight often because of his suspicion.

It was Priya's father, Srinivasan, who had filed a missing complaint with Arambakkam Police, the officer said.

"He suspected something was amiss when he could not get in touch with his daughter," said SP Shukla.

Just before she went missing, Priya had gone to her parents' house in Pudupalayam near Arani, and told them that she would like to separate from her husband, the police officer said.

Her family convinced her to go back to her husband, police said.

When Priya's two sons told Srinivasan that they haven't seen their mother for nearly two months, he decided to go to the police immediately.

"When we questioned Silambarasan, he kept changing his story, so we got suspicious and started digging deeper. Eventually, he confessed," said the SP.

A murder case has been filed and Silambarasan has been remanded for 15 days, the SP said.

"We have established the prima facie motive - suspicious of his wife over extra-marital affairs. The body has gone for post-mortem, once the result is out, we can tie the loose ends. We are also looking at other possibilities," the PTI report quoted SP Shukla.