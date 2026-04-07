Man rammed car into Delhi Assembly to draw police's attention to missing nephew's case

A 37-year-old man allegedly rammed his car into the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday afternoon in an attempt to draw police attention to his missing nephew. Police personnel inspect a flower bouquet after an SUV driven by a masked man forced its way through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly premises, The driver escaped from the same route after placing a flower bouquet outside the Speaker's office in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 6, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and booked for breaching Assembly security and attempted murder.

Driving a Tata Sierra SUV, he broke through Gate 2 - designated for VIP movement - entered the complex, stepped out to place a bouquet in the car of Speaker Vijender Gupta, and then drove away, HT earlier reported.

According to Delhi Police, his nephew has been missing since April 1, with a complaint registered at Hari Nagar police station. During questioning, Sarabjit said he believed a senior official at the Assembly would hear his case, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read | Missing kin, mental stress: Cops probe motive for Delhi assembly breach

Family says Sarabjit Singh is mentally disturbed Police said he was unfamiliar with routes in the capital and had paid two taxi drivers ₹2,000 to sit in his car and guide him after leaving the Assembly. He had planned to proceed to Parliament thereafter, the ANI report added.

Family members have claimed that Sarabjit is mentally disturbed. His wife has submitted a medical prescription from Shahjahanpur indicating he is undergoing treatment, which police are verifying.