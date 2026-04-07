Man rammed car into Delhi Assembly to draw police's attention to missing nephew's case
During questioning, Sarabjit said he believed a senior official at the Assembly would hear his case.
A 37-year-old man allegedly rammed his car into the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday afternoon in an attempt to draw police attention to his missing nephew.
The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and booked for breaching Assembly security and attempted murder.
Driving a Tata Sierra SUV, he broke through Gate 2 - designated for VIP movement - entered the complex, stepped out to place a bouquet in the car of Speaker Vijender Gupta, and then drove away, HT earlier reported.
According to Delhi Police, his nephew has been missing since April 1, with a complaint registered at Hari Nagar police station. During questioning, Sarabjit said he believed a senior official at the Assembly would hear his case, news agency ANI reported.
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Family says Sarabjit Singh is mentally disturbed
Police said he was unfamiliar with routes in the capital and had paid two taxi drivers ₹2,000 to sit in his car and guide him after leaving the Assembly. He had planned to proceed to Parliament thereafter, the ANI report added.
Family members have claimed that Sarabjit is mentally disturbed. His wife has submitted a medical prescription from Shahjahanpur indicating he is undergoing treatment, which police are verifying.
He has undergone a medical examination and will be produced before the Tis Hazari Court. Police added that he displayed extremely violent behaviour in custody, repeatedly rattling the lock-up grilles, shouting and creating a disturbance through the night.
Described by police as physically robust and financially well-off, Sarabjit had recently purchased a new Tata Sierra in February.
He entered the Assembly complex alone and was not carrying any weapons. No role of the two other individuals detained with him has been established so far, though they are being questioned as a precaution.
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Police is analyzing call details
Police said his Call Detail Records (CDRs) are being analysed and interrogation is ongoing.
The incident occurred around 2:10 pm, when a white car forcefully entered the Assembly complex through Gate Number 2. Following a pan-Delhi alert, the vehicle was intercepted at around 4:15 pm in Roop Nagar, and Sarabjit was apprehended along with two others.