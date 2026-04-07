Missing kin, mental stress: Cops probe motive for breach

A 37-year-old businessman Sarabjit Singh from Uttar Pradesh arrested for attempted murder, criminal trespass, and obstructing public servants for allegedly breaching the Delhi Legislative Assembly in Civil Lines on Monday. Police officials aware of the details of the investigation said it appeared that he had planned the breach and was suffering from a mental health crisis. Sarabjit Singh hails from Pilibhit, UP, where he lives with his parents (HT)

The incident took place around 2:10pm when he used a white Tata Sierra with the registration ‘UP26AZ8090’ to break through the barricades to enter the premises. Then, he got out of the car and placed a bouquet of flowers in the Speaker’s unlocked vehicle before exiting the same way.

He intentionally used Gate No.2 to enter since it is closer to the Speaker’s office, police said.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “It looks like Singh had planned this breach. He left his home and Pilibhit on April 1. He told his family he was going out for some work but has been missing for five days.”

Singh hails from Pilibhit, UP, where he lives with his parents. His family owns a business.

Singh only called his family once between April 1 and 2, but, even then, didn’t stay much. He then travelled to Bareilly on April 2 and stayed there for two days. “On Monday, he reached Delhi. His family has no idea about his whereabouts or his motive. They said he often suffers from fits of aggression,” the officer added.

Singh was arrested around 4:15pm from the Roop Nagar. He was taken for questioning but has not revealed much and has been evading many questions, said police. He also allegedly told police he was looking for a lost relative.

Preliminary investigation by UP Police revealed that the Singh’s nephew was a student residing in Delhi who had gone missing under suspicious circumstances last week. Police said Singh had travelled to Delhi to search for him.

It is suspected that, dissatisfied with the police’s handling of the matter, Singh entered the Assembly with the intention of meeting a political leader, said investigators in UP aware of the investigation.

A team of Delhi Police officials is also expected to travel to Pilbhit to question his family, according to officials in UP.

“It is being said that the person may be dealing with mental health-related issues. More details will be shared after the preliminary probe is completed,” said Prateek Dahaiya, circle officer (CO) of Puranpur.

Pilibhit superintendent of police (SP) Sukirti Madhav said that local authorities are assisting Delhi Police in the investigation. “Our local police station is working on the case and basic details have already been shared with Delhi Police. Meanwhile, past cases of the man are being searched. We received information about both the car and the person and found they are from Pilibhit’s Puranpur.”

“A case has been lodged against Singh under sections of attempt to murder, criminal trespass with preparation to commit offence, use of criminal force against a public servant, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, along with other relevant provisions pertaining to obstruction of public servants in discharge of duty,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (north) Raja Banthia, adding that, “During the incident, he drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner with apparent intent to run over security personnel on duty, thereby endangering their lives.”

Singh’s family did not respond to HT’s calls for comment.