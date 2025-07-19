Search
Man swept away by floodwaters in Rajasthan's Ajmer, saved by hotel staff | Video

Published on: Jul 19, 2025 10:30 pm IST

The man who lost his balance fell into the stream of floodwater and was swept away by the current.

Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan over the past 24 hours has led to flood-like situations in several parts of the state. These include cities like Ajmer, Bundi, Pushkar, Sawai Madhopur and Pali.

The man, who was holding a water bottle, was swept away by the current of the floodwaters.(X)

In Ajmer, heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in parts of the city, including the Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. The lanes around the shrine turned into a narrow stream with fast-flowing floodwaters, NDTV reported.

Amid the heavy downpour, a man fell into the stream of floodwater after losing balance and was swept away by the current.

outside the Dargah's Nizam Gate. A man who lost his balance fell into the stream of floodwater and was swept away by the current.

While bystanders and shopkeepers tried to help, the force of the water prevented them from stepping forward in the lane.

However, a hotel staffer's quick reflexes came in handy, as he grabbed the man's hand and pulled him to the side, thus averting a potentially tragic incident.

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet showing flooding in the lane near the shrine. The man, who was holding a water bottle, was seen swept away by the visibly strong current of the floodwaters.

The downpour also led to a house, which was in a dilapidated condition, collapsing in Ajmer's Lakhan Kotdi on Saturday morning, PTI reported. The family residing in the house had vacated the building a day earlier due to cracks in the structure.

The Ana Sagar lake in Ajmer overflowed due to continuous heavy rains in the city. Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Vinod Manohar said that the waterlogging was due to overflowing of the lake's outlet, adding that the channel gates had been opened.

Rajasthan has received 126 per cent more rainfall than normal since the onset of the monsoon season on June 1, the MeT department said.

Jaipur MeT department director Radhey Shyam Sharma said that rainfall in the state is expected to decline from Sunday.

