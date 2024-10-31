Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manali: Another foreign paraglider crashes to death, second fatality in 48 hours

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 01:43 PM IST

The deceased, identified as 43-year-old solo paraglider Dita Misurcova, reportedly lost control due to strong winds and crashed near Marhi in Manali.

A day after the death of a Belgian paraglider, another tragedy struck as a Czech paraglider was killed in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Wednesday after crashing into a mountainside, news agency PTI reported.

The safety of paragliders has remained one of the prime concerns in Himahal Pradesh as several deaths have been reported in recent years. (HT Photo)
The safety of paragliders has remained one of the prime concerns in Himahal Pradesh as several deaths have been reported in recent years. (HT Photo)

This brings the number of paraglider fatalities in the region to two in just two days, just before the Paragliding World Cup 2024, set to begin on November 2 in Bir-Billing, often called the 'paragliding paradise' in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased, identified as 43-year-old solo paraglider Dita Misurcova, reportedly lost control due to strong winds and crashed near Marhi in Manali. She was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Misurcova was an experienced paraglider, having been in the sport for six years.

On Tuesday, a Belgian paraglider died in Bir-Billing after a mid-air collision with another paraglider caused his parachute to fail.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old Russian national, Aleksei Kozlochkov, passed away on Monday due to a suspected heart attack in his hotel room in Bir.

Officials told PTI that Tuesday’s incident occurred when two paragliders, who took off separately, collided mid-air, resulting in the death of Belgian paraglider Feyaret and injuries to a Polish paraglider.

Ten paragliders were airborne at the time of the incident, and two collided mid-flight. Kangra district’s deputy director of tourism, Vinay Dhiman, confirmed that the Belgian paraglider’s parachute did not open after the crash, leading to his fatal fall.

The chances of accident increase when the free fliers venture into high-risk zones or inner valleys with little knowledge of the topography and the local wind conditions, he said, adding, "We are in the process of documenting the thermals in the Bir-Billing area with the help of experts to reduce the probability of accidents while flying."

In October 2023, three paragliders -- Russian, Polish and Indian -- were killed in a week while paragliding. The November 2-9 World Cup will see participation from 130 paragliders from 50 countries.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //