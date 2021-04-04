Mandatory RT-PCR test for people entering, exiting state: Rajasthan govt

Amid a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Rajasthan government on Sunday made RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside.

"Classes 1 to 9 will remain suspended. DMs can impose night curfews but they will be required to seek government's permission for curfew before 8 pm and after 6 am," the Rajasthan government said, according to news agency ANI.

The state government further said that excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew. "Not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings while cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be closed," it added.

Earlier on March 21, Rajasthan government tightened virus-related restrictions in the state as well as for those arriving there from outside. The decisions were taken during a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

For travellers entering the western state, the government mandated the passengers to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours from March 25 to contain the spread.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh Covid-19 cases which took the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two deaths took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report. One death each was reported from Ajmer and Nagaur districts, it said.

The fresh cases included the highest of 258 in Jaipur, 225 in Kota and 194 in Jodhpur, the report said. A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from Covid-19 and the number of active cases at present is 12,878.