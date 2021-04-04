Home / India News / Mandatory RT-PCR test for people entering, exiting state: Rajasthan govt
india news

Mandatory RT-PCR test for people entering, exiting state: Rajasthan govt

The state government further said that excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from Covid-19(HT_PRINT)

Amid a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Rajasthan government on Sunday made RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside.

"Classes 1 to 9 will remain suspended. DMs can impose night curfews but they will be required to seek government's permission for curfew before 8 pm and after 6 am," the Rajasthan government said, according to news agency ANI.

The state government further said that excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew. "Not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings while cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be closed," it added.

Earlier on March 21, Rajasthan government tightened virus-related restrictions in the state as well as for those arriving there from outside. The decisions were taken during a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

For travellers entering the western state, the government mandated the passengers to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours from March 25 to contain the spread.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh Covid-19 cases which took the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two deaths took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report. One death each was reported from Ajmer and Nagaur districts, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gujarat logs record 2,875-case spike, fifth peak in as many days

118-year-old woman inoculated; could be India's oldest to get Covid vaccine

Tamil Nadu reports over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day

964 locations, 40 active spots in Uttarakhand forest fires: 8 points

The fresh cases included the highest of 258 in Jaipur, 225 in Kota and 194 in Jodhpur, the report said. A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from Covid-19 and the number of active cases at present is 12,878.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP