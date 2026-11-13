New Delhi, The Centre has given another six-month extension, till May 20 next year, to a Commission of Inquiry to submit its report on the probe into the 2023 Manipur violence that claimed more than 260 lives, a government notification said. Manipur 2023 violence probe panel gets another extension; asked to submit report by May 20

The three-member panel, now headed by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, was formed on June 4, 2023, in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May that year.

This is the seventh extension for the Commission. It was initially headed by former Gauhati High Court chief justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned with effect from February 28. Justice Chauhan took charge on March 1.

According to the notification published in the gazette, the commission shall submit its report to the Centre "as soon as possible but not later than the 20 May, 2027."

The panel is probing the sequence of events and facts relating to the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts.

The protest was held against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The ensuing violence claimed more than 260 lives.

The violence was preceded by earlier tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to a series of smaller agitations.

The Centre constituted the commission on the recommendation of the Manipur government, citing the necessity of an inquiry into a matter of public importance.

The scope of the inquiry includes ascertaining whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty on the part of any of the authorities or individuals responsible.

The commission is also assessing the adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent and deal with the violence and riots.

It is looking into the complaints or allegations submitted by any individual or association.

In its last extension, the Union home ministry had given the commission time till May 20 to submit its report.

According to the ministry's notification dated June 4, 2023, the large-scale violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, claiming the lives of many residents of the state, besides injuring several others.

People's houses and properties were burnt down as a result of the arson, rendering many of them homeless, the notification had said.

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