Manipur: 2 men found dead day after Jiribam encounter; 6 missing

Two men were found dead in Manipur's Jiribam on Tuesday morning, a day after 10 militants were killed in an encounter in the district. Security personnel during a search operation and area domination in the vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur. (PTI file photo)

The police said three women and three children were missing since the gunfight yesterday. IGP (operations) I K Muivah said the security forces are carrying out operations to trace the missing people.

The bodies of two men – Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho – were recovered from the debris in the Jakuradhor Karong area, where militants set fire to some shops on Monday.

The Jiribam district administration has imposed prohibitory orders to avoid any untoward incident in the area.

A shutdown has been observed since 5 am on Tuesday in Kuki-Zo majority areas in the hills to protest against the killing of suspected insurgents in the gunfight with security personnel.

The suspected militants who were killed yesterday were wearing camouflage uniforms and were armed with sophisticated weapons, the police said.

The police said they fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in the Jiribam district.

Two CRPF personnel were injured in the gunfight.

The situation in Jiribam remained calm but tense on Tuesday morning with policemen patrolling at vulnerable points, reported PTI.

After the gunfight in Manipur, fresh violence was reported from multiple places in Imphal Valley where armed groups from both sides exchanged fire.

Operations were underway to flush out militants, and reinforcement teams, consisting of Assam Rifles, and CRPF, have been deployed in disturbed areas.

Manipur has been witnessing armed ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Scores of people have died and thousands have been displaced because of the violence.

