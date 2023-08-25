No division of Manipur, in touch with Kuki MLAs: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who was in the national capital to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday, said he is in regular touch with the 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs who have demanded a separate administration for hill districts. “I have told the MLAs that I will provide them with security and that we must work together to restore normalcy. I have also spoken to the civil society organisations in Imphal (Meitei groups) and said that the MLAs should not be stopped from visiting the valley (Imphal) for work. The MLAs must join work immediately. Also, let me reiterate there can be no division of Manipur.” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (ANI)

The 10 MLAs, on August 16 submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi , demanding a separate chief secretary and police chief for the hill districts, where a majority of Kuki and other tribal groups reside. The tribal MLAs have maintained that there is threat to their lives from Meitei groups. When violence broke out on May 3, one Kuki MLA, Vungzagin Valte sustained serious injuries in a mob attack. Houses of other Kuki leaders were also burnt.

Chief minister Singh is a Meitei. The Meitei community that live in the plains and valley constitute 53% of the state’s population, and the tribal Kuki group, which live in the hill districts makes up 29% of the state population (according to the 2011 census). In an interview with Hindustan Times, Singh claimed that the violence that erupted on May 3 was pre-planned, that his government is not against Kukis, and that the recent face-off between Assam Rifles and the state police was a misunderstanding.

Singh, who has been accused by tribal groups of selectively targeting Kukis in the name of screening immigrants and launching a crackdown against drugs, said, “When we started the process to identify immigrants, I formed a committee. The chairperson of that committee is Letpao Haokip, a Kuki MLA. I am only trying to get illegal immigrants deported legally. We had to launch a crackdown on drugs as Manipur is the gatekeeper of the golden triangle. It was the government’s duty to stop drugs. I want to reiterate that the government is not against Kukis.”

Singh also said that he suspects the violence that started on May 3 may have been planned in advance. At least 155 people have died in the clashes between Kukis and Meiteis.

“ CBI is probing the cases; the highest court is monitoring the probe, and inquiry is already on but records I have seen indicate that the violence on May 3 and the subsequent clashes may have been planned. Police records show that the first violent attack happened at 10.30 am on May 3, just as the rally started. The Manipur High court had only asked the government to look into the proposed reservation. The government had not taken any decision. Our government had just started capturing the biometrics of outsiders and found over 2000 in just a week. This caused ripples. The attacks started as soon as the rally began. This was work of militants and illegal immigrants.”

The Manipur chief minister said the state government has come up with a plan to build houses for victims at the same place where they once stood before being destroyed . “We require a budget of around ₹150 crore to rebuild the houses. I will be requesting the home minister for the fund. Currently, we are building 3000-4000 prefabricated homes and shifting the families there. The prefabricated houses are being built in hill districts such as Churachandpur, Kangpokpi as well and in valley areas such as Imphal. For now, we are shifting them to these houses so that they have a space of their own.”

Around 50000 people have been displaced in the ethnic clashes. When violence started on May 3, mobs from both Kuki and Meitei groups burnt houses in different parts of the state. The internally displaced Manipur residents are living in government camps, houses of their relatives and friends; some have also fled to Mizoram.

Responding to n allegations by tribal groups such as ITLF that the looting of police armouries across the state was done by Meiteis, Singh said both sides were to blame. “Weapons were looted by mobs in both hill districts such as Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and the valley areas. More than 1000 weapons were stolen from hill areas and around 2000-3000 from valley areas. It is worrying that civilians stole the arms, but security forces are recovering them every day. Around 1200 weapons have already been recovered. Around 26 arms were recovered day before yesterday.”

Singh said that his government has asked for more security forces from the Centre. “I asked for additional security forces because we have to complete the fencing work at the border. We have been able to fence 19 kms and are yet to complete border fencing in around 398 kms. We need security forces for this work. Higher education institutes will open soon. The forces will vacate the school building where they are living and shift elsewhere. Once the situation is better, we will also start cellular internet services.”

Commentging on the status of the probes by CBI and the status of the two women who were paraded naked, with one being gangraped, Singh said, “Manipur police have handed the case files to CBI, which will conduct an in-depth investigation. Meanwhile we have spoken to the two women. Currently they are not in Manipur. We have assured them that we will provide them security and any other aid that they require.”

He added that the opposition in Manipur had deliberately leaked the viral video, a day before the monsoon session of Parliament was to start to fuel tension. “They should have submitted the video to the police but did not. The nine people arrested are those who were directly involved in the crime. CBI is probing the case now.”

To be sure, while a FIR was filed on May 18, and police were aware of the crime even before (the women were snatched from the protection of a police team on May 4 when the incident happened), the arrests were made only after the videos went viral on July 19.

A 53-member CBI team is probing the 11 cases of violence which include three cases of alleged gangrape.

Singh described the recent controversy involving Manipur police and Assam Rifles (AR) as a misunderstanding. Many Meitei groups have been protesting against the Assam Rifles and demanding their removal from the state. Manipur police, on August 5 accused Assam Rifles of interfering in their operation and registered an FIR against the force.

Singh said, ”Assam Rifles saved people from both hills and valley districts. The misunderstanding between them and the police was a one-off incident. If there is any issue, it must be sorted out. I am working with both forces to clear any misunderstanding.”

