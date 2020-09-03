Manipur expects GI tag for its unique orange in Tamenglong

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:56 IST

After Manipuri black rice, locally known as ‘Chakhao’,bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the Manipur government expects that the Tamenglong orange (Citrus reticulata),a species of mandarim group and a unique fruit crop found in the state,will get its GI certificate after 120 days.

“We are expecting to get a GI Certificate for Tamenglong orange as it has already been notified,” K Devdutta Sharma, Project director of Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) said.

Devdutta added, “Sirarakhong Hathei, a long chilly variety having a unique taste and colour which grows in Sirarakhong village under Ukhrul district has already been approved and it will also be notified soon.”

Last year, MOMA applied for GI tags for Tamenglong orange, Sirarakhong Hathei, Shirui Lily of Ukhrul district and Black Cherry of Senapati district. But Shirui Lily was rejected following changes in GI guidelines, he said.

Tamenglong orange is a species of mandarin group is a unique fruit crop found only in Tamenglong district which contributes over 50 per cent of the state’s annual production.It is famous especially for its well blended sweetness and acidic taste. Usually each fruit contains 10-14 pods.

Manipur has been celebrating the Orange Festival every December for the last 15 years to promote Tamenglong orange.

Manipur black rice, a scented glutinous rice which has been cultivating in the state over centuries and it is characterised by its special aroma,bagged GI tag in May 2020. Authorities here are also targeting to take up GI process for a high protein content local pea variety-’Hawai-Tharak Makhyatmubi’.

Earlier Kachai Lemon (Citrus jambheri Lush), a unique lemon variety which contains high ascorbic acid, has been accorded GI registration tag. The Kachai Lemon grows at Kachai village under Ukhrul district.