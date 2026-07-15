Manipur: Four arrested in connection with Assam Rifles convoy ambush

Four people were arrested from Manipur’s Kamjong district in connection with the ambush carried out at Ukhrul killing two Assam Rifles personnel, officials confirmed on Wednesday. On July 6, two Assam Rifles personnel, warrant officer Balwan Singh and havildar Chandra Mohon Singh were killed in an ambush. (iSTock | Representative)

Officials said the four were arrested during an operation conducted at Sharakphung (Sikibung) village, TM Kasom and Lungphu village of Kamjong district of Manipur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an irate mob vandalised at least four vehicles belonging to Assam Rifles and set on fire in Senapati district on Tuesday night, people aware of the developments said.

A press statement issued by Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) Working Committee, a Naga body, expressed strong condemnation over the arrest of four individuals claiming that they are innocent villagers.

Also Read:2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, several hurt in ambush in Manipur’s Ukhrul

The committee claimed the villagers were picked up by the security forces at around 8am to 9am on Tuesday during the operation.

The four suspects have been shifted to the Porompat police station, Imphal East, however the exact reason for their arrest is yet to be ascertained.

On July 6, two Assam Rifles personnel, warrant officer Balwan Singh and havildar Chandra Mohon Singh were killed in an ambush carried out by unknown armed miscreants at Nungshang Khong village in Ukhrul district.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 1:30pm at Nungshangohong village around 16km away from the district town.

Preliminary investigations indicated that suspected militants had planted three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along both sides of a bridge on the convoy’s route. As the convoy crossed the area, two of the IEDs exploded, followed by heavy gunfire from multiple directions. Officials described it as a “coordinated attack”.

Tension in Senapati district

Tension erupted at Senapati district of Manipur on Tuesday night claiming that a confrontation took place between Assam Rifles personnel and the military wing of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) at Huthrong bridge at Oklong village.

During the confrontation, an irate mob vandalised at least four vehicles belonging to Assam Rifles including one car and later set on fire.

However, there is no official report of the incident. The copy will be updated whenever it is received.