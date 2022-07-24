Manipur landslide: 2 more bodies recovered after search op officially ended

Three days after the search operation was officially called off, two more bodies believed to be of two missing persons were recovered from the landslide site in Manipur’s Noney district, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Three others are still missing.

The two bodies were recovered on Saturday by local people with the help of the Railways authority. They are believed to be of 28-year-old housewife Chunthuiliu and her two-and-a- half-year-old daughter. They went missing along with the woman’s husband, Kabamgai, after the massive landslide, on June 29.

“We’re planning to continue the search again today,” said a resident of Marangching village.

It is said to be the first landslide of such magnitude in the state’s history. It hit a railway construction camp at the hilly Marangching village (part 5) areas as well as the 107 Territorial Army camps of the Indian Army deployed in the area for the security of the construction site.

The search operations was officially called off after the recovery of 56 bodies. The death toll was reported to be 61. Out of the 79 confirmed victims, 18 injured were rescued.

Announcing the closure of the search operation, chief minister N Biren Singh had said that individual efforts to retrieve the missing properties, machineries, etc could still be carried out by any organisation or agency, assuring that the authorities will also look into the public grievances.

The state government also announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured ones.

More than 500 personnel from central and state departments were involved in the search and rescue operations.

The village authority as well as youth and student bodies of Marangching village extended appreciation and gratitude to one and all who were involved the in rescue operations.