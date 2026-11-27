Manipur Police rescued a 57-year-old man 20 days after he was abducted from Imphal East district and arrested four people in connection with the case, officers said on Friday, adding that the abductors had allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹10 lakh, but no money was paid.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a 57-year-old Manipur man, who was rescued after 20 days in captivity. more less

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Imphal East district police identified the victim as Oinam Sanjitkumar Singh (57), a resident of Irengbam Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district of Manipur. He was abducted at around 2.20pm on November 6 from Tinsid Road, Khurai Ningthoubung, near Ring Road in Imphal East district, while travelling in an auto-rickshaw with his wife.

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“Police registered an FIR (No. 375(11)2026 PRT-PS) and launched an investigation. A suspected monetary dispute emerged as a possible motive behind the abduction, with the abductors demanding a ransom of ₹10 lakh,” a senior Imphal East district police officer said.

Following sustained investigative efforts, intensive technical surveillance and analysis of suspected mobile numbers registered using fake identities, Imphal East district police raided Nongdam Tangkhul on November 25 and arrested the four accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a combined team comprising personnel from the Imphal East commando unit, Porompat police station and Kamjong district police conducted a search operation at Bohoram village under Kasom Khullen police station on November 26 and rescued the victim, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a combined team comprising personnel from the Imphal East commando unit, Porompat police station and Kamjong district police conducted a search operation at Bohoram village under Kasom Khullen police station on November 26 and rescued the victim, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim was rescued safely, and no ransom was paid, police added.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Thounaojam Deben Singh (66) of Khurai Ahongei Leikai in Imphal East district; Mathiu Sala (33) of Tamenglong Bhalok in Tamenglong district; Soneithang Kom (37) of Purum Khullen in Kangpokpi district; and Leitanthem Naba Singh (63) of Moirangpurel Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district.

Police, however, declined to say whether the four accused belonged to any armed group or gang.