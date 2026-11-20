A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Imphal West district on Friday morning, officials said.

The ethnic conflict that began in May 2023 has left at least 306 people dead and thousands homeless in Manipur. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The exchange of fire broke out when security forces were conducting a search operation in the Yurembam area under the Patsoi Police Station limits, they said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

"During the gunfight, a militant belonging to a faction of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party was killed," an official said.

Security forces also apprehended several militants belonging to the banned outfit, another official said.

Also read: Manipur: 24 hr shutdown against killing of 4 Naga civilians ends; normal life affected

Search operations have been conducted in vulnerable areas across Manipur since an ethnic conflict erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The ethnic strife has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ethnic strife has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

At least 50 people have been killed in clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the hill districts since February this year.