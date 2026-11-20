A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Imphal West district on Friday morning, officials said.
The exchange of fire broke out when security forces were conducting a search operation in the Yurembam area under the Patsoi Police Station limits, they said.
"During the gunfight, a militant belonging to a faction of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party was killed," an official said.
Security forces also apprehended several militants belonging to the banned outfit, another official said.
Also read: Manipur: 24 hr shutdown against killing of 4 Naga civilians ends; normal life affected
Search operations have been conducted in vulnerable areas across Manipur since an ethnic conflict erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities.
The ethnic strife has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.{{/usCountry}}
The ethnic strife has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.{{/usCountry}}
At least 50 people have been killed in clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the hill districts since February this year.