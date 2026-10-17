Manipur: Naga village guard sustains bullet injuries in Kamjong near Indo-Myanmar border

A civil defence volunteer of Naga Village Guard-Eastern Command (NVG-EC) sustained bullet injuries following an attack launched towards the village guard while patrolling near Huimin Thana along the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district, according to a statement issued by the media cell of NVG-EC on Friday.

Chassad police in Kamjong district have confirmed the incident. However, the details of the incident could not be verified. (ANI/ Representational)

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According to the statement, the attack was allegedly launched by the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and the Village Volunteers of Eastern Zone (VVEZ) at around 4.30 pm on Thursday.

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“When a team of NVG-EC was on patrol duty in and around the Tangkhul Naga villages along the IMB, which was left deserted following an armed external aggression on the 1st of July 2026. A team of NVG-EC retaliated in defence and was able to thwart back the heavily armed militants of KNA-B and VVEZ. The firing encounter lasted for about an hour, and casualties have been reported on their side," the statement said.

The statement added that a civil defence volunteer of NVG-EC was grievously injured and rescued with support from the locals.

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{{^usCountry}} "He was immediately rushed to the Kamjong District Hospital and had been administered necessary treatment,” it further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He was immediately rushed to the Kamjong District Hospital and had been administered necessary treatment,” it further said. {{/usCountry}}

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Chassad police in Kamjong district have confirmed the incident. However, the details of the incident could not be verified.

Huimin Thana is a Naga village located near Indo-Myanmar border pillar 102 under Chassad subdivision. The village is around 53 km south of Kamjong district headquarters.

It is alleged that since May 7 this year, after an incident of external aggression at Tangkhul Naga villages, namely Z. Choro, Wanglee and Namlee, the “Kuki narco-terrorists” and Myanmar-based militants have been constantly unleashing terror and launching a deadly offensive against the border Naga villagers.

The above-mentioned statement added that on September 24 and October 10, “a combined terrorist group of KNA-B and VVEZ brutally shot dead four villagers at Pilong and two (2) civilians of Ningchou, respectively.”

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The statement said the government has repeatedly failed to prevent “regular external aggression” against the border villages in Kamjong district, Manipur.

The Eastern Command Naga Village Guard-Eastern Command called upon all the Naga youths to remain firm, courageous and stand united together.

Recently, two Kuki civilians, including one woman, were killed on October 10 during crossfire between security forces and armed miscreants.