Manipur unrest: Protests, twin shutdown disrupt normal life in areas of Imphal after suspected militant attacks

Normal life in several hills and valley districts of Manipur has been disturbed after the twin shutdown related to two incidents of suspected militant attack earlier this month. Manipur unrest (ANI)

One incident took place on April 7, in which two children were killed in a bomb attack in Bishnupur's Tronglaobi. In another incident, a retired Army man was killed during an ambush allegedly by Kuki militants near Litan village, on April 18.

What happened A 5-year old boy and his 6-month-old sister were killed while sleeping, and their mother was injured, in a bomb attack that took place at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district.

The incident took place on April 7, with the protest ongoing since April 11.

Following this, three protestors were killed during a CRPF firing in Gelmol village in Churachandpur, a Kuki-Zo-dominated district. The government imposed a three-day suspension of internet service on April 7, citing “volatile law and order situation,” HT reported.

While broadband services, specifically Internet Leased Line and Fibre to the Home connections, were conditionally restored on April 8, restrictions on mobile internet continued in a phased manner. The ban was eventually lifted on Saturday.