Union minister RK Ranjan Singh's house stormed, set on fire in Manipur's Imphal

A mob stormed and set Union minister of state for external affairs RK Ranjan Singh's residence on fire at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night, the Manipur government said. A mob burnt down two houses as clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel in Imphal on Thursday, two days after the sharpest escalation of violence in the state saw nine people gunned down and another 10 injured. Unidentified miscreants torch two houses belonging to a particular community in Manipur on Thursday,(PTI)

Chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the government is holding discussions at multiple levels and assured that action will be taken against those involved in violence. In a fresh violence case reported on Wednesday in Manipur, nine people were killed and 10 others were injured.

"As per our commitment, we are contacting everyone, we are discussing at various levels. The governor has also constituted a peace committee and consultation with peace committee members will start. I hope that with the support of the people of the state, we will achieve peace at the earliest," Singh said at a press conference.

He said that it is not easy to say that the situation will improve suddenly but the incidents of violence are reducing in the state.

The CM assured that action will be taken against the culprits of violence.

"Nine people were killed, and incidents of arson were reported. This is very sad. The combing operation has started to find out the culprits. I assure the people of the state, we will definitely book the culprits as per the law of the land," he said.

Manipur has seen violence since early May following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The Manipur high court had asked the state government to consider including the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes (STs) list. The state government has extended the internet ban in the state until June 15 in view of the prevailing situation.

In the wake of the violence, Home minister Amit Shah visited Manipur for four days from May 29 and announced a series of measures to restore peace in the state.

