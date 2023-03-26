Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi mentions Surekha Yadav, Captain Shiva Chouhan among women achievers in various fields

Updated on Mar 26, 2023 11:52 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 99th episode of the monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on Sunday. 

ByHT News Desk
Mann Ki Baat highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 99th episode of his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on Sunday. This was his third address to the nation this year through the radio show.

The last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was aired on February 26 in which the PM said that many countries of the world are drawn to India's UPI. In the 98th episode, Modi said the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and eSanjeevani App are shining examples of the power of Digital India.

Hailing the eSanjeevani app used for teleconsultation, Modi said India has seen that at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the app has proved to be a great boon for the people. It is a shining example of the power of Digital India, he added.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    Covid cases are on rise in some parts of country, practice caution: PM 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his concluding remarks, said that Covid cases are on rise in few parts of the country and advised citizens to practice cleanliness and caution.  

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    Kashmir's Nadru is on high demand in country: PM 

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:27 AM IST

    India's progress in solar energy is great feat: Prime Minister 

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    Two women MLAs elected in Nagaland in 75 years: PM

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    PM Modi praises women empowerment, mentions Captain Shiva Chouhan

    PM Modi talked about women empowerment as he mentioned Captain Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer deployed in Siachen. Read full story

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    PM Modi mentions Asia's first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav 

    PM Modi mentioned Asia's first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav who operated Vande Bharat train recently. 

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    Recipients of organs see god in donors: PM Modi

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    Watch Live: PM Modi's 99th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    PM Modi talks to parents who donated their child's organs

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    Awareness about organ donation is on rise: PM 

  • Mar 26, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    Excited about your suggestions for 100th episode: PM Modi

    PM Modi said that he is looking forward to suggestions for the centenary episode of the radio programme set to be aired on April 30. 

  • Mar 26, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    Recalling PM Modi's words about Kashmir featured in August 2016 edition

  • Mar 26, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    Recap: What is ‘e-Sanjeevani app’ featured in PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 98th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday lauded the ‘e-Sanjeevani app’ for its extensive medical services via teleconsultation. The app is about the ‘National Telemedicine Service of India’ which the health ministry claims to be the world's largest telemedicine implementation in primary healthcare. Read full story

  • Mar 26, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ shortly 

    In a tweet, PM Modi urged citizens to tune in to his address to the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. 

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
