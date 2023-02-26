What is ‘e-Sanjeevani app’ featured in PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 98th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday lauded the ‘e-Sanjeevani app’ for its extensive medical services via teleconsultation. The app is about the ‘National Telemedicine Service of India’ which the health ministry claims to be the world's largest telemedicine implementation in primary healthcare.

“At the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the e-Sanjeevani app has proved to be a great boon for the people,” PM Modi said in his monthly radio programme.

Also Read | PM Modi reacts to South Korean embassy staff dancing to Naatu Naatu. Watch

“I congratulate all the doctors and patients who have availed of this facility. This is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives,” Modi further said.

Telemedicine is the delivery of health services from a distance via the internet, and it not only expands the reach of health services but also improves their quality while saving time and money.

The implementation of e-Sanjeevani in India is said to be the first of its kind in terms of digital transformation in the delivery of health services on a national scale by a developing country.

What is the e-Sanjeevani app?

-E-Sanjeevani is a browser-based platform-independent application that allows for both ‘doctor-to-doctor’ and ‘patient-to-doctor’ teleconsultations.

-During the Covid pandemic, the union health ministry launched the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine services to ensure that health consultations reach people even in remote villages.

-At the time of its launch, the union health ministry stated that it was a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service that would provide general and specialised health care in rural areas.

How does e-Sanjeevani work?

-The e-Sanjeevani service establishes a virtual link between the beneficiary and doctor or specialist at the hub, which will be a tertiary healthcare facility. This network's spoke would be a paramedic or generalist at a health and wellness centre.

-It allows for real-time virtual consultations between doctors and specialists at the hub and the beneficiary (via paramedics) at the spoke.

-The e-prescription generated at the conclusion of the session is used to obtain medications.

What is the reach of e-Sanjeevani?

-Sanjeevani HWC is currently operational in approximately 50,000 health and wellness centres across the country.

-As PM Modi stated in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the number of tele-consultants using the e-Sanjeevani app has now surpassed 10 crore.

-Health minister Mandaviya previously stated that 100.11 million patients were served at 115,234 Health and Wellness Centres (as spokes) via 15,731 hubs and 1,152 online OPDs staffed by 2,29,057 telemedicine-trained medical specialists and super-specialists.

-More than 57% of e-Sanjeevani beneficiaries are women, with only about 12% being senior citizens, according to union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON