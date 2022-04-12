e-Sanjeevani services to be extended to every district
PUNE The state is planning to extend the central ministry’s e-Sanjeevani app, the first-of-its-kind telemedicine service facility started by the country, to every district. Currently, the service is attended to by the medical health officer at the five health circles but with more experts added to the facility, each district would have a dedicated health officer. This would ensure that any person at the most remote location of any village would be able to get specialty medical services.
The e-Sanjeevani services for telemedicine were started by the union health ministry during the Covid pandemic to ensure health consultation reaches the person even in a remote village. At the time of launch, the ministry had stated that this was a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service to provide general and specialised health services in rural areas.
It allows virtual connection between the beneficiary (along with the paramedic and a generalist) at the spoke which is health and wellness centre (HWC) and the doctor/specialist at the hub posted at a tertiary healthcare centre. This facilitates real-time virtual consultation from doctors and specialists at the hub with the beneficiary (through paramedics) at the spoke. The e-prescription generated at end of the session is used for obtaining medicines. Currently, SanjeevaniHWC is operational at around 50,000 health and wellness centres in the country.
Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director, state health services, Pune region, said, “This model has been very successful and before this only general physician or BAMS doctors could cater to the rural healthcare needs but now with this facility a person sitting in a remote village in Junnar could talk to a specialist dermatologist sitting in Pune city. This service also provides a doctor-to-doctor connection so that the expert doctor to coordinate with the paramedic or the doctor at the primary health centre through video conferencing or through the app and then provide the right consultation.”
As of now these services are provided at the regional level, the five circles of Maharashtra, Pune, Bhandara, Akola, Nanded and Nagpur. In Pune circle, which covers Pune, Solapur and Satara districts, the administration now plans to extend this service at district level.
-
Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Churu district
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped on Sunday night in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Mamta Saraswat said the girl in her complaint has alleged that her neighbor, a college student, had proposed to her one-and-a-half years back but she rejected. Later, assuring to marry her, he raped her and also made a video of it. On Sunday night, the accused asked the girl to come to the fields.
-
Rickets cases rising, kids of affluent families getting afflicted
PUNE Hospitals in the city have been reporting a rise in the number of cases of rickets since last year and children from affluent families too are getting afflicted by the disease, the hospital authorities said. Rickets is a skeletal disorder in children caused by a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphorous, resulting in bone pain, weak and soft bones and various skeletal deformities.
-
Contractor death: Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard. Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.
-
Contractor death: No question of resigning, I’m not at fault, says Eshwarappa
Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa said on Tuesday there is no question of Eshwarappa stepping down from his post despite the opposition Congress demanding his resignation. This comes after Santosh Patil, a contractor who accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission for a contract, died by suicide earlier in the day. Patil claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Reacting to the contractor's suicide, Eshwarappa said he had no information about this.
-
Mumbai court grants bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty
A metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri on Tuesday granted bail to actor Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan also cancelled a bailable warrant issued against her. Acting on Parshad Firoze Amra, who owns an automobile agency's complaint, the court had issued process against Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother on February 11.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics