Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address the nation early this month due to US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' in a short while. Usually held on the last Sunday of every month, the flagship radio programme will be aired early this month because PM Modi is set to embark on a State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner.
On April 30, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ marked its 100th episode with a global live broadcast, including at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Touted as a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ started on October 3, 2014. So far, the programme addressed key topics ranging from women, social groups, youth and farmers. Along with 22 Indian languages, the radio programme is also broadcasted in 11 foreign languages.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 18, 2023 10:30 AM IST
How was the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ observed
Addressing the 100th edition of the show, PM Modi said the radio broadcast showed him the way to connect with the people, while the official duties and protocol remain confined to the system. He said that it had become a catalyst for social causes. “Mann Ki Baat has become a spiritual journey of my being,” he added.
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) director-general Audrey Azoulay congratulated on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' – a flagship radio broadcasting programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – and said the organisation and India have long common history in all areas including education, science, culture and information.
- Jun 18, 2023 10:15 AM IST
Where to listen 102nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Public broadcasters All India Radio and Doordarshan will air the radio show from 11 am. Likewise, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show will also be accessed online on AIR News website and newsonair mobile app, as well as on the Narendra Modi app.
Akashvani will broadcast the show in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
- Jun 18, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Usually, the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is held on the last Sunday of every month. The reason why it has been scheduled early because PM Modi will embark on a state visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner.