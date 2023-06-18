Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address the nation early this month due to US visit
Live

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address the nation early this month due to US visit

Jun 18, 2023 10:41 AM IST
OPEN APP

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi to address the nation on the 102nd edition of the flagship radio show today. Catch live updates here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' in a short while. Usually held on the last Sunday of every month, the flagship radio programme will be aired early this month because PM Modi is set to embark on a State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Twitter)

On April 30, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ marked its 100th episode with a global live broadcast, including at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Touted as a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ started on October 3, 2014. So far, the programme addressed key topics ranging from women, social groups, youth and farmers. Along with 22 Indian languages, the radio programme is also broadcasted in 11 foreign languages.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 18, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    How was the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ observed

    The 100th edition of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. 

    Addressing the 100th edition of the show, PM Modi said the radio broadcast showed him the way to connect with the people, while the official duties and protocol remain confined to the system. He said that it had become a catalyst for social causes. “Mann Ki Baat has become a spiritual journey of my being,” he added.

    United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) director-general Audrey Azoulay congratulated on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' – a flagship radio broadcasting programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – and said the organisation and India have long common history in all areas including education, science, culture and information.

  • Jun 18, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    Where to listen 102nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

    Public broadcasters All India Radio and Doordarshan will air the radio show from 11 am. Likewise, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show will also be accessed online on AIR News website and newsonair mobile app, as well as on the Narendra Modi app. 

    Akashvani will broadcast the show in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

  • Jun 18, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    PM Modi to address 102nd ‘Mann Ki Baat’ early this month

    Usually, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is held on the last Sunday of every month. The reason why it has been scheduled early because PM Modi will embark on a state visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mann ki baat pm modi

T'gana minister on college denying entry to burqa-clad girls: ‘Nowhere it is…’

india news
Published on Jun 18, 2023 10:34 AM IST

The girl students alleged that in this confusion, they were prevented from appearing in the examination for about half an hour.

Some girl students took off their burqa and went to the examination centre.
ANI |

On ‘gold scam’ claim, Kedarnath temple committee says ‘part of conspiracy’

The statement came after a senior priest alleged a scam to the tune of ₹125 crore in the gold layering work of Kedarnath temple.

Kedarnath Dham. (Rameshwar Gaur | HT)
india news
Published on Jun 18, 2023 10:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address nation early this month due to US visit

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi to address the nation on the 102nd edition of the flagship radio show today. Catch live updates here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 10:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

'Nehru Park renamed after Shivraj Chouhan's sons', says Congress; BJP reacts

The BJP said the Congress should not have any objection if people choose to rename the parks out of their love for the sons of CM Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT File Photo)
india news
Published on Jun 18, 2023 09:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out