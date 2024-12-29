Mann ki Baat: Modi calls for annihilating hatred, announces Constitution website

Prime minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for unity and brotherhood in the country in his final Mann ki Baat episode of the year, and urged people to “annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in the society” while he hailed the upcoming Kumbh Mela as a unique scene of unity in diversity and as a Maha Kumbh of unity. Modi also announced that a special website named constitution75.com has also been created to connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his monthly radio programme Man ki Baat’s last episode of 2024 on Sunday. (ANI File Photo)

As the Prime Minister informed his audience of the preparations of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj from January 13, he hailed the spiritual festival as a manifestation of India’s diversity and underlined that there is no discrimination against anyone and all are treated equally.

“The specialty of the Maha Kumbh is not only in its vastness. The specialty of the Kumbh is also in its diversity. Crores of people congregate for this event. Lakhs of saints, thousands of traditions, hundreds of sects, many Akharas, everyone becomes a part of this event. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Such a scene of unity in diversity will not be seen anywhere else in the world. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of unity. This time’s Maha Kumbh will also bolster the mantra of Maha Kumbh of unity.”

“Let me tell all of you; when we participate in the Kumbh, let us bring along this resolve of unity with us. Let us also make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in the society. If I have to say it in a few words, then I will say... Mahakumbh Ka Sandesh, Ek Ho Poora Desh… The message of the Mahakumbh, let the whole country be united. and putting it in another way, I will express... Ganga Ki Aviral Dhara, Na Bante Samaj Hamara... Like the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga, let our society be undivided. Friends, this time in Prayagraj, devotees from the country and the world will also be witness to the digital Maha Kumbh,” the PM added.

This is the second time in as many months that the PM has spoken about unity and peace in the society. On November 11, speaking via video conference at the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Vadtal, Gujarat, Modi also urged for collective action to safeguard national integrity.

“Unity among citizens and integrity of the nation is important to make India a developed nation by 2047. Some forces are working to divide our society on the basis of caste, faith, language, social status, gender, and the rural-urban divide. We must recognise the gravity of these attempts by those who seek to harm our nation, understand the threat they pose, and work collectively to defeat such divisive acts,” Modi said.

The PM also informed that for the first time an AI chatbot will be used at the mega carnival of humanity. “With the help of digital navigation, you will be able to reach different ghats, temples, and akharas of sadhus. The same navigation system will also help you reach parking spaces. For the first time, an AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event. All kinds of information related to Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages ​​through the AI ​​chatbot. Anyone can ask for any kind of help through this chatbot, either by typing text or by speaking in. The entire Fair area is being covered with AI-powered cameras,” the PM said.

If someone gets separated from one’s kith and kin during the Kumbh, these cameras will help in finding them and devotees will also get the facility of a digital lost & found centre, the PM added. He spoke about how devotees will also be provided information about government-approved tour packages, accommodation and homestay on their mobile phones and a facility to click selfie with #EktaKaMahakumbh.

As the government is making mega plans to celebrate the 75 years of the completion of the Constitution—which has also been at the centre of major political battles in the recent pat between the Congress and the BJP—the Prime Minister in his Mann ki Baat announced that a special website has been created to bring the common people closer to the Constitution.

“On January 26, 2025, our Constitution is completing 75 years. It is a matter of great honour for all of us. The Constitution, handed over to us by our Constitution makers, has stood the test of time in every sense of the term. The Constitution is our guiding light, our guide. It is on account of the Constitution of India that I am here today, being able to talk to you. This year, on Constitution Day, the 26th of November, many activities have commenced that will go on for a year. A special website named constitution75.com has also been created to connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution,” the PM said.

“In this”, Modi added, “you can read the Preamble of the Constitution and upload your video. You can read the Constitution in myriad languages; you can also ask questions pertaining to the Constitution. I urge the listeners of Mann Ki Baat, school going children, college going youth, to visit this website and become a part of it.”

Modi also touted the ministry of information and broadcasting’s upcoming WAVES Summit in New Delhi that the MIB wants to turn into India’s flagship entertainment conference, akin to what Cannes Film Festival is to France.

“A great opportunity is on the way to showcase India’s creative talent to the world. Next year, for the first time, the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit, that is, WAVES Summit is going to be organised in our country. All of you must have heard about Davos, where the world’s economic giants gather. Similarly, in the WAVES Summit, giants from the media and entertainment industry and people from the creative world will come to India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation. I feel proud informing you that the young creators of our country are also joining with full enthusiasm in the preparations for this summit. When we are moving towards a 5 trillion dollar economy, our creator economy is bringing in a new energy.

I would urge the entire entertainment and creative industry of India - whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming or an innovator in entertainment technology - to be a part of the WAVES Summit,” he said.

WAVES Summit was earlier scheduled to be held in Goa alongside IFFI in November but was rescheduled.

Modi told the country about the first Bastar Olympics that concluded earlier this month and saw participation from 165,000 players from seven districts. “You will also be happy to know that this is taking place in the region which was once a witness to Maoist violence,” he said. Events included athletics, archery, badminton, football, hockey, weightlifting, karate, kabaddi, kho-kho, and volleyball.

“Bastar Olympics is not just a sports event. It is a platform where development and sports are merging together, where our youth are honing their talent and building a new India,” he said.

BO will next be held in 2026 and was organised by the Chhattisgarh department of sports and youth welfare. Modi urged people to encourage such sports events in their area.

Modi also spoke about India’s achievements in the fight against malaria and cancer.

He mentioned a report from the World Health Organization that said, “In India, there has been an 80% reduction in the number of malaria cases and deaths due to it between 2015 and 2023”. He cited the tea gardens of Jorhat in Assam and Kurukshetra district of Haryana as two instances where effective awareness campaigns about malaria reduced its incidence.

For cancer, he cited a report from Lancet that allegedly said that the “chances of starting cancer treatment on time in India have increased a lot”. Modi said that because of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, “90% of cancer patients have been able to start their treatment on time”. “This has happened because earlier, due to lack of money, poor patients used to shy away from getting tested for cancer and its treatment. … The Ayushman Bharat Yojana has reduced the financial problems in cancer treatment to a great extent,” he said.

“There is only one mantra to fight cancer - Awareness, Action and Assurance,” he said.