Man’s body found in parked car

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2024 05:16 AM IST

SHO, PGI Brijesh Chandra Tiwari confirmed that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination. So far, no allegations have been made by the family members against any individual. Prima facie it appears to be death by alcohol overdose, according to police.

LUCKNOW: The body of a man, identified as Sushant Paul (46), was found in his car parked near Sanskriti Enclave Gate Number Four, Eldeco Udyan Second here on Tuesday.

Sushant, a resident of the area, had left his house at around 1 pm on Monday but failed to return, leaving his family worried. On Tuesday afternoon, the colony watchman informed them that Sushant was found dead inside the stationary vehicle not far from his residence, said police.

ACP Cantonment, Pankaj Kumar Singh, accompanied by a police team, swiftly responded to the call, initiating an investigation into the matter. The forensic team was also summoned to gather evidence from the vehicle.

Rumesh Vijay Paul, Sushant’s father, disclosed that his son struggled with drug addiction and was married in 2007.

Although his wife had left him initially, she returned after a few months. They had a daughter who currently lives with her maternal grandparents.

