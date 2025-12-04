Maoism may be eradicated before the March 2026 deadline: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai at HTLS

Maoism may be eradicated in India before the deadline of March 31, 2026 and former rebels who have surrendered will not be returning to the jungles because of robust rehabilitation programmes, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday, underlining the government’s resolve to end what was once the country’s biggest internal security challenge. CM Vishnu Deo Sai at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025.

Speaking in an online session at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Sai also spoke about the development programmes initiated by his government, how the local administration was reclaiming control of the last remaining red bastions and a planned, stringent, anti-conversion law.

“Naxalism was the biggest impediment to development in Chhattisgarh. Since our government came to power on December 13, 2023, our government launched an intensive crackdown under the double engine government. Our Prime Minister has already set a target of March 31, 2026. Our jawans are motivated and have taken the fight to the Naxals,” he said.

“So far, 487 Naxals, including their top cadres, have already been neutralised. The surrenders and arrests numbers are also high. We are confident that the target will be met. For now the deadline is March 31, 2026 but it may be achieved before that,” he added.

His comments came amid a months-long fierce onslaught by security forces against Maoists that has seen multiple encounters, the deaths of top figures such as Madvi Hidma and Basavaraju, and hundreds of cadres laying down arms every other day. On Tuesday itself, 12 Maoists were killed in an encounter that also saw three police personnel losing their lives.

“Only recently, around 38 Naxals surrendered. Many among them were those with rewards of ₹8 lakh. Our rehabilitation policy is yielding results. More than 2,336 Naxals have surrendered, 1,853 were arrested. To those surrendering, we are giving an aid of ₹10,000 a month for the first three years and skill training for their rehabilitation. Recently in Jagdalpur, a cafe run by surrendered Maoists has opened. Many people are visiting the cafe. The response is good. In rural areas, we are also giving him one hectare land for farming. In urban areas, there is a provision for their shelter. Those Maoists who had rewards on their heads, there is a provision to ensure that they receive the money after the surrender,” he said.

In areas that were controlled by Maoists for decades, the government is building roads, bringing electricity, schools and other amenities, Sai said.

“Ending LWE violence is not enough. We have to bring in development too. This is why we have the Niyad Nellanar Yojana. Under this we are connecting all remote villages to the mainstream. Ration cards are being made so that people there avail all benefits. I want to tell you that last year we held the Bastar Olympics for the youth of Bastar. This time, nearly 4 lakh people have come. At the completion of the Bastar Olympics on December 13, home minister Amit Shah is likely to come. There is a scope for tourism too in such a place. Home stays will be promoted,” the chief minister added.

The CM also announced that the government is introducing a new, stringent, anti-conversion law. “There is a law in place but there is a need to make it more stringent. I am confident that the bill will come up in the assembly session between December 14 and 17 where it will be supported and passed. Our country is secular but if anyone takes advantage of a person’s circumstances, conditions and indulge in conversion then that is incorrect. It should be condemned. Because such crimes are happening despite the existing law in place, there is a need to make it stringent,” he said.

Sai also announced that one of the main accused in the multi-crore Mahadev betting app case was detained recently. On November 6, HT reported how Ravi Uppal, co-founder of the Mahadev Online Book App and who, along with Sourabh Chandrakar, allegedly created an illegal betting empire worth several thousand crore rupees, had fled to an “unknown location.

“The people behind this app have cheated our people. Ravi Uppal is on the run but his associate Sourabh Chadrakar was detained in Dubai. He is under house arrest. Our agencies are working. He will be brought back soon,” Sai said.