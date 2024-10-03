Marathi, Assamese, Bengali among 5 new classical languages approved by Modi Cabinet

The Union Cabinet has approved the recognition of five more languages as "classical," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, expanding the nation's list of culturally significant tongues. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Vaishnaw said that Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali have been included in the prestigious category.

“PM Modi has always focused on Indian languages…Today, five languages – =Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali have been approved as classical languages,” Vaishnaw said.

These languages join the ranks of six others already recognised as classical: Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia.

The classification ensures increased academic and cultural interest, and it opens up new avenues for research and preservation of these ancient tongues.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude on X, celebrating Assamese's inclusion as a classical language.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the entire Union Cabinet for the historic decision to accord Assamese the status of Classical Language," Sarma posted.

"This exemplifies the unique civilisational roots of Assam that have withstood the test of time. With today’s decision, we shall be able to better preserve our beloved mother tongue, that not only unites our society but also forms an unbroken link to the ancient wisdom of Assam’s saints, thinkers, writers, and philosophers."

Criteria for Classical Language

The recognition of a classical language is based on criteria established by a Linguistic Experts Committee. According to the committee, the following benchmarks must be met for a language to be considered "classical":

High Antiquity: Early texts and recorded history must span over 1500-2000 years.

Ancient Literature: A body of ancient literature or texts, valued as cultural heritage by generations of speakers, must exist.

Knowledge Texts: In addition to poetry, the language must have a corpus of prose, including knowledge texts, epigraphical, and inscriptional evidence.

Distinct Evolution: The classical language and its literature can be distinct from its modern form, or it may have evolved into newer forms, with possible discontinuity from its original structure.