‘A Marathi Hindu will…’: Uddhav Sena reacts to Mumbai BJP chief's Mamdani win remark

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Wednesday reacted to Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam's remark made after Muslim Indian-origin leader Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York City mayoral polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey lashed out at Satam for his recent remark saying no "Khan" can be imposed upon on Mumbai. Dubey questioned Satam's mental state, and even said that the Uddhav Sena would pay for his "treatment at Agra's Pagal Khana".

"Ameet Satam's mental state has deteriorated. From the day he became president, he realised he was about to be wiped out... That's why he's been making bizarre statements about the mayor of Mumbai from day one...," Dubey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Even as he slammed the BJP for doing "Hindu-Muslim" all the time, Anand Dubey made it clear that only a Marathi Hindu will become the mayor of Mumbai. "I confidently say that saffron flag will be flown in the municipal elections, and a Marathi Hindu will become the mayor here," Dubey said.

‘Don't prove PM Modi wrong' Amping up his attack on Ameet Satam, the Uddhav Sena leader also recalled the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits distributed by the BJP as part of a large-scale Muslim outreach initiative in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

“I want to ask Ameet Satam if PM Modi was sending the Saugat-e-Modi kits to Mamdani, or Pakistan or Bangladesh?,” Anand Dubey said, further urging Ameet Dubey to not prove the PM wrong.