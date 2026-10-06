Masked man slashes teen girl's throat with blade after barging inside home in Haryana's Faridabad

A 19-year-old girl was injured after an unidentified masked man allegedly entered her house in Faridabad’s Sector 86 and slashed her multiple times with a blade, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, who had covered his face with a cloth, entered the house and fled after attacking her. ) (HT representative photo)

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Police said the victim, a BCA third-year student at a college in Faridabad, was alone at home and was attending an online class when the incident took place at around 1.30pm on Monday.

Police said the suspect, who had covered his face with a cloth, entered the house and fled after attacking her without giving her any chance to defend herself or retaliate.

A senior police officer said she sustained three cuts on her neck and two on her forehead. “She had alerted her father over the phone, after which he rushed back home and took her to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

Quoting the victim’s father, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, the officer said that he had moved to Faridabad after the pandemic.

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{{^usCountry}} “His daughter had come to stay with him around three months ago for her studies. The two were living alone in the house at Budhana village in Sector-86,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His daughter had come to stay with him around three months ago for her studies. The two were living alone in the house at Budhana village in Sector-86,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the victim was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“A complaint has been filed against an unidentified suspect at Kheri Pul police station over the incident,” Yadav said,

“Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in nearby areas in an attempt to ascertain the identity of the suspect and arrest him. Motive behind the incident will be clear only after the suspect is arrested,” he added.