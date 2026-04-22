Massacre, hunt, elimination: The 93-day operation to track Pahalgam attackers with Pak links

One of the deadliest attacks on civilians in recent years in India unfolded on April 22, 2025, in the picturesque meadows of Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, triggering a massive, months-long counterterrorism operation that culminated in the elimination of three terrorists deep inside the forests of Dachhigam. Inside story on the hunt of Pahalgam attackers (PTI)

Last year this day, terrorists disguised as tourists entered the Baisaran meadows through the surrounding forests. They were armed with automatic weapons and targeted the tourists based on their religion. The terrorist singled out men before shooting the non-Muslim tourists.

The fact that there was only a single entry and exit made the area a massacre ground for the innocent citizens. The dastardly act of cowardice left 26 people dead and 17 injured in an incident considered most horrific attack on civilians in India, since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Amid the chaos, an Indian Army officer on leave, Colonel Prashant Bhat, reportedly guided a group of tourists to safety through a gap in the fencing, saving multiple lives.

Immediate response and evacuation Security forces responded swiftly. The Army, alongside CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched evacuation and containment operations within hours.

"Fifteen Corps priority was an immediate response ensuring situation control, safety of civilians, evacuating the injured to the hospital, and chasing the perpetrators," said people familiar with the matter.