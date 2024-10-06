Massive drug bust: 1,814 crore MD, its raw material seized from Bhopal factory

Authorities have seized MD (mephedrone) drugs and their raw materials valued at ₹1,814 crore from a factory in Bhopal, according to Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi. The joint operation was carried out by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi.(X / @sanghaviharsh)

The operation was jointly conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Lauding the efforts of the agencies involved in the raid, Sanghavi posted on X, “Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of ₹1814 crores!”

"This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society," he added.

Sanghavi praised the dedication of the agencies, calling their commitment to battling drug-related crime “commendable” and urged continued public support for these efforts.

Delhi drug bust

Only a few days earlier, on Wednesday, police in Delhi uncovered a separate, massive drug haul in the city’s Mahipalpur area. Authorities claimed to have seized more than 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana from a godown, with an estimated market value of ₹5,620 crore.

A senior police official revealed that Tushar Goyal (40), identified as the mastermind behind the Delhi syndicate, was arrested as part of the bust. Investigators found several photos on a social media account purportedly belonging to Goyal, showing him posing with leaders of the Congress party. His Facebook account allegedly depicted a profile picture with a tiger and a bio claiming that he was the "chairman of Delhi Pradesh RTI Cell of DYPC, Indian Youth Congress."

However, the Indian Youth Congress issued a statement clarifying that Goyal had been expelled from the organisation on October 17, 2022, for engaging in anti-party activities.

Apart from Goyal, police arrested three other individuals: Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23), both from Delhi, and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) from Mumbai. The consignment, weighing over 602 kilograms, was stored in sacks at the Mahipalpur godown, and authorities believe the group had planned to distribute the drugs at concerts, rave parties, and upscale areas in major cities across India.

The police suspect the involvement of around a dozen individuals, both from India and abroad, in the international drug smuggling operation, with links to the Middle East.

Police have also issued a look out circular (LOC) against an Indian-origin Dubai-based businessman, Virender Basoya, who is suspected to be involved in the drug cartel.