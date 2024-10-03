BJP questions alleged link between Congress and Delhi drug kingpin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday sought an explanation from the Congress after alleged links emerged between the party and the prime accused in the drug bust in Delhi a day earlier. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo from X)

Alleging that the main accused arrested in the drug haul is the head of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress, the BJP asked the Congress to explain the latter’s “links with drug dealers”.

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the arrest raises questions about whether the drug money was being used by the Congress in its election campaigns and whether the party’s relationship with the alleged kingpin, Tushar Goyal, extended to business as well.

“If the relationship is only political, or it is financial as well, needs to be answered,” he said while addressing the media.

Slamming the Congress leadership and citing a letter of appointment purportedly issued by the party high command to Goyal, the BJP MP said the nation has the right to ask if there is an arrangement between drug dealers and the Congress and whether they have been assured of a free run in Haryana if the party comes to power.

Trivedi claimed that Goyal not only had pictures with senior Congress leaders such as KC Venugopal and Deepender Singh Hooda, but also had the latter’s mobile number.

“The Congress, the Haryana unit of the Congress party, and the Hooda family must explain. Why does the accused have photographs with Deepender Hooda and why was his number on his phone?” Trivedi asked.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday seized over 560kg of cocaine and 40kg of hydroponic marijuana, estimated to be worth around ₹5,620 crore.